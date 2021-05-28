RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham hold talks with former boss Pochettino: reports

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move back to Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move back to Tottenham Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move back to Tottenham AFP

Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino -- currently boss of Paris Saint-Germain -- about a return to the club, according to widespread reports in the British press on Friday.

Recommended articles

The 49-year-old left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month.

Media reports say it is understood the London club have spoken to the Argentine, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January, regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge in London.

PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals but won the French Cup.

The French club on Thursday issued an interview on their interview featuring Pochettino, who has 12 months left on his contract, talking about doing "great things in the future".

"I'm happy with the way the players have adapted to the changes," he said. "There are many things which could not be changed or which could not be developed for lack of time.

"But I still think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other types of ideas on the ground, we will do great things in the future."

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Brighton's Graham Potter have been linked with the Spurs job and Antonio Conte could be in the frame following his exit from Inter Milan just days after winning the Italian title.

Pochettino would likely be the most popular appointment among the fans.

Tottenham mounted back-to-back Premier League title challenges under Pochettino before a memorable run to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.

But their form dipped alarmingly at the beginning of the following season and Pochettino was sacked in November 2019.

His relationship with the club -- and chairman Daniel Levy -- remained strong and he spoke about returning to the club one day.

In an interview in April last year, Pochettino told BT Sport: "Deep in my heart I am sure our paths will cross again. From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn't finish."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju, Tems emerge as part of the most-streamed artists in the world on Audiomack

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments