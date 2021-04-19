RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A report from England says Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho

Authors:

Steve Dede

The UK Telegraph says Mourinho was sacked after a disagreement with the club on Monday.

AFP

A report from England has revealed that Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho following a disagreement with the club officials.

Recommended articles

According to the Telegraph, Mourinho refused to partake in training on Monday as he furious over the club's involvement in the proposed European Super League (ESL) which has enraged the football world in the last 24 hours.

The report says that the Portuguese coach refused to take players onto the training ground over the club's decision to join the ESL founding clubs.

The sacking comes six days before Tottenham play Manchester City in the final of the League Cup on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)