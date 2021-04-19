A report from England says Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho
The UK Telegraph says Mourinho was sacked after a disagreement with the club on Monday.
AFP
According to the Telegraph, Mourinho refused to partake in training on Monday as he furious over the club's involvement in the proposed European Super League (ESL) which has enraged the football world in the last 24 hours.
The report says that the Portuguese coach refused to take players onto the training ground over the club's decision to join the ESL founding clubs.
The sacking comes six days before Tottenham play Manchester City in the final of the League Cup on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
