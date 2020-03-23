Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ebere Eze has been identified by Tottenham as the player to replace Christian Eriksen who left to join Inter in the January transfer window.

Eze who is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has caught the eye with his performances in the Championship this season.

According to Football London, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy sees the 21-year-old creator as the player to replace Eriksen.

The exit of the Dane has left a void in midfield which Levyu feels Eze has the abilities to fill.

In 37 league games so far this season, the midfielder has 12 goals and eight assists for Queens Park Rangers.

He has had a couple of admirers in the Premier League in recent years and Tottenham have joined that list.

Eligible for Nigeria

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick met Ebere Eze in 2019 to discuss his international future (Twitter/NFF) Twitter

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Eze has been a target for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who are trying to get him to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

Although he has played for England in the youth levels, the midfielder is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

He once trained with the Super Eagles and has also met the top brass of the NFF in November 2019 to discuss playing for the Super Eagles.