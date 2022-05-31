Tottenham complete Ivan Perišić signing

The 33-year-old Croatian international will officially join the North London club after the expiration of his contract at San Siro on June 30.

Perisic, has committed to a two-year contract with Tottenham as he becomes Conte's first signing of the summer after the London club announced via their official Twitter page.

Tottenham became the favourites to sign Perisic last week following a breakdown of contract talks between the player and Inter.

The breakdown in negotiations allowed Spurs to move into pole position to acquire his signature, allowing Perisic to reunite with current Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

The Croatian winger won the Serie A title with the Antonio Conte at Inter in the 2020-21 season.