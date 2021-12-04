Tosin Aiyegun stars for FC Zurich in blowout win over Luzern

The 23-year-old, who was making his first start this term, opened the scoring after only two minutes, before putting icing on the cake in the 57th as FC Zurich ran out 4-0 winners against the league’s basement dwellers.

Aiyegun, who missed the first three months of the Swiss season due to a foot injury sustained back in May, only returned to action at the start of November, playing seven minutes as a substitute in a victory over Servette.

Further cameo appearances against Sion and Young Boys followed, and against Luzern the former Ventspils forward was finally let off the leash.

His impact was instant, as first he reacted quickest to a short David Domgjoni back-pass to pounce and put Zurich into an early lead. It was his first goal for the club since scoring the opener against St Gallen seven months ago.

Ten minutes later, Aiyegun was again the beneficiary of lax passing around the Luzern penalty area. This time, it was goalkeeper Marius Muller who was the culprit, firing an intended clearance directly at the Zurich forward. He promptly cut the ball back for midfielder Antonio Marchesano, arriving late into the penalty box, to double the advantage.

By the 20th minute, Zurich had a third courtesy of Kosovo international Mirlind Kryeziu, who headed home from a corner to effectively end the match as a contest. However, Aiyegun applied finishing touches to a commanding display 12 minutes into the second half, giving the scoreline a more befitting feel and rewarding the faith of manager Andre Breitenreiter.