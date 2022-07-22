Top apps instead GamStop to focus on studying

Today, different blocking distracting apps have proven to be effective daily to help learners be disciplined by limiting or restricting their access to the web. Are you among the students who want to avoid social networks or other distracting online sites? Here is a list of the best tools to block websites on your PC or mobile devices.

Gamban (Freemium GamStop Alternative)

Launched in 2015, Gamban is an app created by the UK charity, GambleAware. This website blocking software was released to help people bypass CasinoGap online platforms by allowing them to block gambling sites of their choice. Gamban is an effective tool for the students to help them concentrate on their studies. In fact, with the growth of the online gaming industry, a wide range of games are available, so they are tempted to play more and tend to neglect their studies.

With blocking software Gamban, the students who spend too much time playing are required to install the software, and when it is installed, they will be banned from their chosen website. A significant reason to make Gamban popular among learners is that this app is compatible with PCs and all devices. It deserves to mention that once this cost-effective online gambling blocking software is installed, they cannot uninstall it until the duration has elapsed.

Students worldwide can choose this tool to block over 55,000 gambling websites and apps worldwide. Globally recognised, this UK-based gambling block provider is proven to offer up to 99% effective blocking solutions to licensed and non-licensed gambling websites.

Net Nanny

Pulse Nigeria

Net Nanny is a service created by Gordon Ross in 1993 to offer protection for children. This creator became inspired to design this app after viewing an undercover operation on a paedophile requesting a child online. The firm expanded in 1998 when it released a technological biometric security access system to offer a higher level of protection to the family. Net Nanny focuses on protecting children from internet harm to prevent them from watching inappropriate content.

With Net Nanny, the parents are required to download the app, and once it is installed on their children’s mobile phones, they can manage their kids’ settings and devices. In fact, the child companion app provides various functions such as website blocker, internet filter, screen time management, and more. As this parental control software offers the best protection to the children at an affordable price, all the parents do is install the app and follow clear instructions.

ColdTurkey

Pulse Nigeria

The term ‘cold turkey’ describes an abrupt withdrawal from an addiction. Actually, this one of the most popular apps to block distracting websites like social networks and gaming websites is an excellent option for learners who feel like spending a lot of time on the internet. Opting for ColdTurkey provides two significant advantages; data storage privately and unlimited block duration to help you avoid the possible issues caused by watching distracting websites.

This powerful website blocker is seductive for its efficiency as a blocking programme for diverting online sites. Similar to GamStop, the first step is to download the app, and once it is completed, the users will be immediately banned from the websites for their chosen period of time. Since they quit social networks and gaming websites, they will focus on their study. An important feature bundled with this anti-distraction software is that the users can lock schedules and timers to allow them to stay away from internet distractions. They can block the online sites by their URL, which means they can be prohibited from specific web pages or full websites.

StayFocusd

Pulse Nigeria

This free website blocker app is gaining a reputation among students who want to prevent the temptation to browse time-wasting websites. When using StayFocusd, the first step is to install the app, which only takes a few seconds. When this app is installed, the users can immediately self-prohibited from the distracting websites or social networks of their choice.

The software works on blocking time-consuming desktop applications such as Slack, Steam, and email. This website blocker for studying is a remarkable blocking tool as it comes with several features to help users easily be banned from the sites of their choice. One of them is an option to allow the learners to block all websites or specific content. Today, this productivity extension for Google Chrome is utilized by more than 460.000 users. One thing is for sure; the students will completely centre on learning, working, and revising when installing the most robust free tool, StayFocusd.

Freedom

Pulse Nigeria

Used by more than 2,000,000 people, Freedom is one of the reputed apps to disable learners’ access to website distractions including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and other distracting websites. Freedom is considered one of the world’s best apps for Windows, Chrome, Mac, Android, and iOS to help people concentrate on their studies and work.

To use Focus, the users can choose whether to install or download the app. Although this powerful website blocker requires them to pay fees, they are permitted to use the app for a 7-day trial. After the trial, they usually benefit from a discount of between 30% and 50% of their subscription, making this app affordable. Freedom works directly after the installation, and like other blockers, the users have a choice regarding the duration they want to be self-excluded. There is also a feature that permits users to pause, limit, and obtain information about their browsing behaviours. They can deactivate the app when the block duration has expired or when they finish studying.

---