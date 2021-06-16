Top 5 players of African descent to look out for as Euro 2020 continues

At the tournament, many players of African descent are representing European countries. Here is a list of some of the most exciting players with African roots to look out for at Euro2020.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland & Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

Manuel Akanji was born in Switzerland to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father. He made two appearances for the Switzerland U-20 national team in 2014 and has grown to become a dependable centre back for the Swiss national team and Borussia Dortmund. The defender was involved in the first game, helping Switzerland to secure a draw against Wales.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands & Ghana)

Depay was born in 1994 to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother. Depay made his international debut in a World cup qualification match in 2013 and has become an integral part of the Dutch national team. The winger featured in Nerterland’s first match against Ukraine on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka (England & Nigeria)

Bukayo Saka was born in London to Nigerian parents. The young winger is being touted as not only the future of Arsenal, but also the English national team. The winger will be out to give the English team a nudge with some special Euro 2020 performances. Bukayo was an unused substitute in England’s win over Croatia.

N’Golo Kanté (France vs Mali)

N’Golo Kanté was born in Paris, but his roots can be traced to Mali. At the moment, Kante is considered one of the best midfielders on the planet and will be expected to be a driving force in the French national team. The midfield maestro played 90 minutes as France defeated a stubborn German team.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium & Congo)

Romelu Lukaku hails from the Congo in Central Africa and will represent Belgium at the Euros 2020. Romelu Lukaku is in the form of his life, having helped Inter wrest control of Serie A back from Juventus, outshining Ronaldo and Ibrahimović in the process. The striker scored 2 goals as Belgium opened their campaign with a 3:0 win against Russia.

