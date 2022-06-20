Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

This particular list takes a combined look at which players clubs have paid the most money for so far.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid - €100m

While so many people would be hoping to see a Premier League team top this chart, Champions League winners, Real Madrid take the lead.

Los Blancos paid a whopping €100m to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for their defensive schemer, Aurelien Tchouameni.

That amount shocked everyone and of course, Pulse Sports Nigeria's sweet fingers Tunde Young couldn't ignore the mind-blowing business..

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez - Manchester City and Liverpool - €75m

It's not a surprise to see Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp come in next, with Haaland and Nunez.

Both managers have spent premium amounts to bolster their attacking options ahead of another head-to-head battle in the Premier League next season.

Guardiola and Klopp seem to be the only serious ones in the PL. But there are suggestions both players cost more than that, especially Haaland.

However, I do know that Nunez's deal cost Liverpool €80m when you factor in performance-related clauses.

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United - €33m

Leeds United are trying to ensure that the 2022/23 season is a smoother sail for them than last season which saw them escape relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Therefore, the Elland Road merchants have moved swiftly to spend cool cash on RB Salzburg's star, Aaronson to strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

For those who don't know much about him, Aaronson is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder from the United States of America.

Diego Carlos, Aston Villa, - €31m

It has been a very busy summer so far for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. After the capture of Boubacar Kamara on a free and Philippe Coutinho for £20m, the Villians have added Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The 29-year-old defender cost €31m and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

To give you a quick hint, Gerrard and Villa aren't done yet, they could spend more than that if rumours that Oxlade Chamberlain is a target are taken seriously.

Yves Bissouma, Tottenham Hotspur - €29m

The Guinea star has swapped the American Express for Tottenham's magnificent stadium in London.

Yves Bissouma sealed this move last week to join the Antonio Conte revolution at Tottenham in a deal that sees him become the most expensive African so far in the summer transfer.