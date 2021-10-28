Top 5 managers signing ahead of the new NPFL season

Below are the five key managers signing in the Nigeria Professional Football League, ahead of the upcoming football season.

1.Finidi George

Nigerian Legend and UEFA B licensed coach, Finidi George, joined eight-time Nigeria domestic league winner, Enyimba International FC of Aba, in a two-year deal as he sealed his first managerial contract two months ago, following the expiration of coach Fatai Osho’s contract.

The UEFA Champions League winner, who has been looking for an opportunity to coach any of Nigeria’s national team, have started his coaching career with the People’s Elephants on a high, with victories in two CAF Confederation Cup matches, against Diambars FC of Senegal. Unarguably, the 50-year-old is one of the top managers signing in the NPFL.

2. Salisu Yusuf

After they failed to book a continental ticket last term in the NPFL, the management of Kano Pillars decided to go for their former gaffer, Salisu Yusuf, who they believe has what it takes for them to win a major domestic title, and as well as sealing a continental ticket at the end of the season. The 59-year-old who has just been reinstated as the assistant coach of Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is another key signing in the NPFL.

3. Abdul Maikaba

Having had a three years stint each with Akwa United and Plateau United, Coach Abdul Maikaba, will be leading Rangers International in the 2021/22 season, following the exit of Salisu Yusuf, from the Flying Antelopes.

The former Wikki Tourists manager is expected to take the Enugu-based team, to a podium finish at the end of the forthcoming season.

4. Fidelis Ilechukwu

In their search for a result-oriented manager, with pedigree and charisma, Jos-based side, Plateau United had to settle for former MFM FC of Lagos coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu following the exit of Abdul Maikaba.

In the past three years, Plateau United have not won a major trophy, but with Fidelis in charge, the Tin City side, may at the end of the season lift the league title or pick one of the tickets to the continent.

5. Gbenga Ogunbote

Gbenga Ogunbote popularly known as ‘Oracle of Football,’ has teamed up with newly promoted NPFL side Remo Stars Sports Club, after a challenging season at Sunshine Stars.

Having promoted to the NPFL twice and could not maintain their status in the Nigerian top flight, the Skye Blue Stars will be relying on Ogunbote’s wealth of experience, as they look forward to having a glorious outing in the Nigeria apex league.

Olawale Quadry is a Mass Communication graduate, creative writer and pundit with eight years of experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian sports. He has previously written for SL10, South Africa, TribaI Football and Opera News. Follow him on Twitter @QualityQuadry

