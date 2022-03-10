Top 5 greatest football player rivalries

Football is no exception. Footballing rivalries tend to spice up matches and give supporters something to talk about, from legendary on-field rivals like Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer to some heated off-field occurrences.

The rivalry between the players is usually contained on the field, although it can occasionally spill over.

#5. MAXI LOPEZ - MAURO ICARDI

Mauro Icardi and Maxi Lopez were colleagues at Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A, and the two strikers were great friends after Lopez helped Icardi in his move to Italy.

However, it soon emerged that Lopez's wife Wanda Nara was having an affair with Icardi, leading to their divorce, before Nara and Icardi got married. By this time, Icardi had gone to Inter Milan, and Lopez declined to shake Icardi's hand during a Serie A match between Sampdoria and Inter Milan. The match was labeled the "Wanda derby" by the media. Lopez still plays in Italy, while Icardi has since moved to France.

#4. JOHN TERRY – WAYNE BRIDGE

In 2010, it was revealed that John Terry, the then-England captain, had a four-month affair with Vanessa Perroncel, Bridge's ex-girlfriend. A High Court judge issued a super-injunction prohibiting the media from publicizing the claims; the injunction was removed a week later.

Manchester City and Chelsea met in February 2010, when Manchester City's Bridge refused to shake hands with Chelsea's Terry. Terry's England captaincy was also temporarily revoked.

#3. PATRICK VIEIRA - ROY KEANE

Roy Keane of Manchester United and Patrick Vieira of Arsenal were well-known for their strong personalities in one of the Premier League's biggest midfield rivalries.

The most notable altercation between the two occurred in the Highbury tunnel before the 2005 match, as the players were lined up. The episode was well captured on camera, with Keane and Vieira yelling at one another and referee Graham Poll trying to keep Keane in check while Arsenal players hauled Vieira away.

Keane and Vieira are rated among the best midfielders in the Premier League, and their rivalry on the pitch resulted in many memorable matches between the two clubs. Manchester United – Arsenal rivalry remains to this date.

#2. LUIS SUAREZ - PATRICE EVRA

Luis Suarez's career has been controversial, as the then-Liverpool striker was accused of racially abusing Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra in 2011.

Suarez was accused of shouting racist comments at Evra during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in 2011, which the Uruguayan denied. He was, however, given an eight-game suspension and a £40,000 fine.

#1. CRISTIANO RONALDO - LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be the finest footballers to have ever played the game, and their rivalry is perhaps the greatest in football, at least according to their fans.

Their football rivalry has existed since the early 1990s, but it reached its pinnacle when Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009. It meant they would meet at least twice every season in the El Classico, one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

