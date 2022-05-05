UCL

Mahrez's stunner, Benzema's panenka among 5 beautiful semifinal goals to watch (VIDEOS)

Jidechi Chidiezie
Relive the experience of four Champions League nights when Liverpool, Villarreal, Manchester City and Real Madrid left us stunned with goals and comebacks.

Champions League semifinal goals featuring Vini jnr, Mahrez, Silva, Mane and Benzema

While Liverpool, and Real Madrid, could progress to this season's UEFA Champions League final in Paris, Villarreal and Manchester City fought to ensure passage to the final was not as easy.

A 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday saw Villarreal's dreams of a Champions League final, dashed. The defeat came after they had fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the Reds in the first leg a week earlier.

For Manchester City, Wednesday was a night of disappointment as the Spanish champions overturned a 4-3 first-leg defeat, to win 3-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While both Liverpool and Real Madrid will now turn their attention to May 28th's final at Saint-Denis's Stade de France, we cast our minds back on the five most beautiful goals from four nights of football, filled with lots of tension.

READ ALSO: 3 records Real Madrid broke from the remarkable UCL win over Man City

With Madrid 4-2 down in the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti's side won a penalty to pull another goal back. And, up stepped Benzema, executing a cold-blooded 'panenka', confidently fooling Ederson to make it 4-3 at the Etihad in their first leg with Manchester City.

Having trailed Villareal and levelled the scores to 2-2, Sadio Mane sealed victory for Liverpool over the Yellow Submarines by running solo into an empty Villarreal half, beating an oncoming Rulli and, taping into an empty net for a 3-2 win.

READ ALSO: How Ancelotti outsmarted Guardiola to help Real Madrid beat Man City

Mahrez broke the deadlock in the second leg at the Bernabeu to give City a 1-0 lead and hopes of making the final. The Algerian received a pass from Bernardo Silva and finished it off by sublimely slotting it past Thibaut Courtois with a powerful shot at the near post, however, his goal only was the start of a long night for the Cityzens.

Silva scored City's final goal in the first leg which saw seven goals at the Etihad. The Portuguese pounced on a loose ball inside the box and struck it with his dominant left foot into the top left corner.

Perhaps the best goal of the entire round. With Madrid trailing 3-1 in the first leg, Vinicius received a pass from Ferland Mendy at the halfway line and sold Fernandinho a dummy. He then sprinted towards Madrid's goal where he beat Ederson with a superb strike from inside the box.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

