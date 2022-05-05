Mahrez's stunner, Benzema's panenka among 5 beautiful semifinal goals to watch (VIDEOS)

A 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday saw Villarreal's dreams of a Champions League final, dashed. The defeat came after they had fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the Reds in the first leg a week earlier.

For Manchester City, Wednesday was a night of disappointment as the Spanish champions overturned a 4-3 first-leg defeat, to win 3-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While both Liverpool and Real Madrid will now turn their attention to May 28th's final at Saint-Denis's Stade de France, we cast our minds back on the five most beautiful goals from four nights of football, filled with lots of tension.

5. Karim Benzema's panenka vs Manchester City

With Madrid 4-2 down in the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti's side won a penalty to pull another goal back. And, up stepped Benzema, executing a cold-blooded 'panenka', confidently fooling Ederson to make it 4-3 at the Etihad in their first leg with Manchester City.

4. Sadio Mane's solo vs Villarreal

Having trailed Villareal and levelled the scores to 2-2, Sadio Mane sealed victory for Liverpool over the Yellow Submarines by running solo into an empty Villarreal half, beating an oncoming Rulli and, taping into an empty net for a 3-2 win.

3. Riyad Mahrez's banana finish vs Real Madrid

Mahrez broke the deadlock in the second leg at the Bernabeu to give City a 1-0 lead and hopes of making the final. The Algerian received a pass from Bernardo Silva and finished it off by sublimely slotting it past Thibaut Courtois with a powerful shot at the near post, however, his goal only was the start of a long night for the Cityzens.

2. Bernando Silva's left-footed rocket vs Real Madrid

Silva scored City's final goal in the first leg which saw seven goals at the Etihad. The Portuguese pounced on a loose ball inside the box and struck it with his dominant left foot into the top left corner.

1. Vinicius Junior's dummy-solo vs Manchester City