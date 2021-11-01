Top 5 best Nigerian players from the weekend fixtures

We give you, the Top 5 best Nigerian players at the weekend.

5. Michael Olise - Crystal Palace

Although he didn’t score a goal during the time he got to play, he did show many of his impressive skills to Crystal Palace fans.

The Palace fans are going crazy with this player's appearance, they consider him the most recent superstar in the club.

He peppered Manchester City backline in the shocking win for Patrick Vieira's wards.

4. Raphael Onyedika - Midtjyllland

It's official now, the playmaker is already one of

Danish Superligaen's most impressive talents of the season so far.

On Sunday, he led Midtjylland to a convincing 3-1 victory against Randers. In this game, Stephen Odey should've been the player who we include on the list but Onyedika stole his thunder.

This is a footballer who heavily influences his teammates through his game, he highlights his teammates' skills and elevates the overall performance.

People are going to watch Midtjylland because they know Onyedika will play, he contributed a brace against Randers.

3. Anthony Nwakaeme - Trabzonspor

The attacker played his most complete match for Trabzonspor.

Nwakaeme hit his fifth goal of the season in the Turkish Super Lig.

However, the most important aspect of Nwakaeme's game was the fact that he played right behind the strikers and he became the biggest danger for Rizespor's defense.

2. Joe Aribo - Rangers

Aribo's best version is finally back, and with it came the midfield balance Rangers' so desperately needed.

Steven Gerrard better take care of the best asset he has on this part of the pitch, he knows that not having him could cost him a season.

Next up for this player is Brondby in the UEFA Europa League.

1. Odion Ighalo - Al Shabab

The Watford legend was by far the best performer this week, he delivered two goals against Al Ta'ee and left some brilliant moments of quality.

It’s hard to believe that a player who is 32 years old can do the things Ighalo does with the ball at his feet.

When the manager decided to take Ighalo out of the pitch, it wasn’t because he was tired but because his performance needed a standing ovation. What a player!

Can you think of any other Nigerian player who deserves a spot on this list?

Ademetan Abayomi

