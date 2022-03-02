NPFL

Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

All you need to know about the top matches in the NPFL today.

As the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL approaches that important mid-way point in the 2021/22 season, things are beginning to take shape at both ends of the table.

It's game week 16 in the NPFL this Wednesday and here are the top four (4) matches for you to keep a close tab on as teams continue the quests for glory and survival.

The league leaders are on the road this time as they look to consolidate and tighten their grip at the top of the NPFL table.

Rivers United are visitors at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, where they take on hosts, Kano Pillars.

Rivers United's Kayode Isaq became the first player to hit double figures in goals this season in the NPFL
Rivers United's Kayode Isaq became the first player to hit double figures in goals this season in the NPFL Pulse Nigeria

United have been one of the best teams on the road this season in the NPFL, having picked up an incredible 10 points away from home.

The Pride have won two, drawn four (4) and lost just one (1) on their road trips this season.

However, the Sani Abacha stadium hasn't been a very good hunting ground for the Rivers State team in recent time.

Kano Pillars (Instagram/Kano Pillars)
Kano Pillars (Instagram/Kano Pillars) Instagram

United have failed to score in their last two visits there, with their last goal and point in that stadium coming on June 10, 2018.

For the home side, Kano Pillars, while they have blown hot and cold this season, they have only dropped points at home three (3) times this season, that includes their only defeat at home, a 0-1 loss to high-flying Plateau United.

After starting the season on a high, with an excellent 11-match unbeaten streak, things seem to have gone south for NPFL newbies, Remo Stars.

Remo Stars continue to impress in the NPFL
Remo Stars continue to impress in the NPFL Pulse Nigeria

Three (3) defeats in their last five (5) outings have seen them drop to third on the table. But despite bouncing back to winning ways the last time, they will need to be on their best to take at least a point in Aba when they tackle former champions, Enyimba.

Enyimba dominate this particular fixture with three (3) wins and a draw in four (4) matches.

Things aren't going to plan for Finidi George at Enyimba
Things aren't going to plan for Finidi George at Enyimba Facebook

However, the Finidi George side has been in a very poor form of late, with two (2) defeats, two (2) draws in their last four (4) matches seeing them slip down to eighth (8th) on the table.

This will surely be a boost for their visitors, Remo Stars, who will be looking to add to their misery in a bid to put pressure on Plateau United and Rivers United at the top of the standings.

Of course, two of Nigeria's legendary clubs will rekindle a rivalry that is as old as the NPFL when they clash in Ibadan later tonight.

Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars Pulse Nigeria

However, while I recognise their legendary status and what this clash means to the both fans, it is left to be seen if the home side will shoot for the stars or the visitors will fly.

Shooting Stars are in desperate need of all three (3) points and can't afford to drop further points at this stage.

The home side have failed to win any of their last three (3) games, with two defeats and a draw in that period.

They welcome fourth-placed Rangers, who themselves are looking to bounce back to winning ways to maintain their top four (4) position.

Rangers International (Instagram/Rangers)
Rangers International (Instagram/Rangers) Instagram

This particular fixture should be an exciting one, especially for a certain generation of fans.

This is one of the biggest games of the day, Lobi host second-placed Plateau United.

United do not know home or away, having dropped just two points in their last seven (7) matches, which include two (2) away wins and a draw.

Lobi Stars
Lobi Stars Pulse Nigeria

Unbeaten in their last seven (7) matches in the NPFL, Fidelis Ilechukwu's men will arrive in Makurdi fully prepared to take all three points as they look to leapfrog leaders, Rivers United.

For the home side, they will go into this match full of confidence, however, having remained unbeaten against the side from Jos in each of their last three meetings at home.

Fidelis Ilechukwu has turned things around in Plateau United.
Fidelis Ilechukwu has turned things around in Plateau United. Pulse Nigeria

This will be an exciting encounter for the neutrals though if the last match at the same venue between these two is anything to go by. That game ended in a five-goal thriller, with Lobi running away with a 3-2 victory.

