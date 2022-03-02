Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

It's game week 16 in the NPFL this Wednesday and here are the top four (4) matches for you to keep a close tab on as teams continue the quests for glory and survival.

Rivers United target first goal and win in Kano in four (4) years

The league leaders are on the road this time as they look to consolidate and tighten their grip at the top of the NPFL table.

Rivers United are visitors at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, where they take on hosts, Kano Pillars.

United have been one of the best teams on the road this season in the NPFL, having picked up an incredible 10 points away from home.

The Pride have won two, drawn four (4) and lost just one (1) on their road trips this season.

However, the Sani Abacha stadium hasn't been a very good hunting ground for the Rivers State team in recent time.

United have failed to score in their last two visits there, with their last goal and point in that stadium coming on June 10, 2018.

For the home side, Kano Pillars, while they have blown hot and cold this season, they have only dropped points at home three (3) times this season, that includes their only defeat at home, a 0-1 loss to high-flying Plateau United.

Remo Stars hoping to compound Enyimba's woes in Aba

After starting the season on a high, with an excellent 11-match unbeaten streak, things seem to have gone south for NPFL newbies, Remo Stars.

Three (3) defeats in their last five (5) outings have seen them drop to third on the table. But despite bouncing back to winning ways the last time, they will need to be on their best to take at least a point in Aba when they tackle former champions, Enyimba.

Enyimba dominate this particular fixture with three (3) wins and a draw in four (4) matches.

However, the Finidi George side has been in a very poor form of late, with two (2) defeats, two (2) draws in their last four (4) matches seeing them slip down to eighth (8th) on the table.

This will surely be a boost for their visitors, Remo Stars, who will be looking to add to their misery in a bid to put pressure on Plateau United and Rivers United at the top of the standings.

Shooting Stars and Rangers International roll back the years in Ibadan

Of course, two of Nigeria's legendary clubs will rekindle a rivalry that is as old as the NPFL when they clash in Ibadan later tonight.

However, while I recognise their legendary status and what this clash means to the both fans, it is left to be seen if the home side will shoot for the stars or the visitors will fly.

Shooting Stars are in desperate need of all three (3) points and can't afford to drop further points at this stage.

The home side have failed to win any of their last three (3) games, with two defeats and a draw in that period.

They welcome fourth-placed Rangers, who themselves are looking to bounce back to winning ways to maintain their top four (4) position.

This particular fixture should be an exciting one, especially for a certain generation of fans.

Lobi Stars will have their hands full in Makurdi against Ilechukwu's Plateau United

This is one of the biggest games of the day, Lobi host second-placed Plateau United.

United do not know home or away, having dropped just two points in their last seven (7) matches, which include two (2) away wins and a draw.

Unbeaten in their last seven (7) matches in the NPFL, Fidelis Ilechukwu's men will arrive in Makurdi fully prepared to take all three points as they look to leapfrog leaders, Rivers United.

For the home side, they will go into this match full of confidence, however, having remained unbeaten against the side from Jos in each of their last three meetings at home.

