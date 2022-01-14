Top 4 African teams absent from AFCON 2021

In recent editions of the competition, some of the biggest teams in Africa have missed out on the continent's biggest football showpiece. Nigeria themselves were missing in 2012, 2015, and 2017 editions. Burkina Faso also missed the 2019 edition.

Twenty-four teams qualified to be in Cameroon, but while the best teams in Africa are in action, here are some of the unfortunate few who fit into the category of CAF tops teams, but failed to qualify for AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

1. Zambia

The Copper Bullets of Zambia may look and sound like just another team that makes up the number at the AFCON, but the reverse is the case.

It wasn't until 2012, before they won their first AFCON title when they shocked Ivory Coast. However, in addition to that, they have three bronzes and two silver medals.

However, they have been disappointing of late, with their last AFCON appearance coming in 2015; missing 2017, 2019, and Cameroon in 2021 after finishing behind Algeria and Zimbabwe in the qualifiers.

2. South Africa

Bafana Bafana is one of the most popular teams in Africa. After hosting Africa's first FIFA World Cup in 2010, expectations have always been on them.

However, the golden generation of the South African national team started with the AFCON winning squad in 1996, before following it with Silver and Bronze in 1998 and 2000.

Despite making the Quarter-finals at the last edition in Egypt, South Africa failed to qualify for Cameroon after finishing third behind Sudan and Ghana.

3. DR Congo

Traditional AFCON side DR Congo disappointed by not qualifying from a group that had Gambia, Gabon, and Angola, after finishing just above the Angolans as The Gambia made their debut while Gabon picked the second spot.

The Congolese have nineteen AFCON appearances with two titles to their name while also finishing third twice. After featuring in the last four tournaments, the next time we may likely see them is in 2023.

4. Angola

Angola may not have played in the final of any AFCON tournament, but they have been quite consistent with qualification, missing out on just three of the last nine AFCON tournaments.