Top 3 Nigerian performances outside Europe's top 5 leagues

The Genk frontman netted in a third consecutive game for his club as the Smurfs came from behind to beat Sint-Truiden 2-1.

Onuachu came on after 60 minutes and scored the winner with seven minutes of normal time to play.

The towering frontman is now up to four league strikes in five starts (six appearances in all) and keeps proving to be Genk’s key player.

Onuachu and his teammates remain three points off top spot, albeit having played a game less.

JOE ARIBO

Aribo starred for Rangers on Sunday despite the Gers playing out a 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Instagram

The playmaker created a staggering six chances, two clear-cut chances, and completed every dribble he attempted at Ibrox.

Furthermore, he seldom came out second-best in his duels — winning eight from 12 — in an impressive showing.

The 25-year-old's assist was his first of the season and second goal contribution this season.

Steven Gerrard's team remain top of the Premiership despite the stalemate.

CYRIEL DESSERS

Dessers came on with Feyenoord still 2-0 up at PSV but he thrived in the final seven minutes to score and assist at the Philips Stadion.

Getty Images

In only his second appearance and first in the Eredivisie since returning to the league, the Super Eagle is already making his mark in the division.

Sunday's victory saw Feyenoord close the gap on PSV to three points, with the latter losing top spot in the division.

"I would like to play as much as possible, but we have several good players and the trainer is the boss," Dessers told ESPN.

"You have to take the moments like today, then you have to show something. I did that, but it is only the first match in the Eredivisie.

"The first half was not easy. It went back and forth well. In the second half, we held up well after the lead.

"After a while, you know that the spaces are getting bigger and that you are going to get chances. We finished them almost one hundred percent, that was great.

"I think it is good and that it works for the team. If you see how our captain Toornstra puts pressure on himself every time and runs out, tens of meters, then I think that speaks for the team and for how the trainer wants to play."

Having flourished at the weekend, it'll be interesting to see how Onuachu, Aribo and Dessers all fare with games now coming in thick and fast this week and the coming weeks.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

