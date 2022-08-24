Top 10 Super Eagles players with the most Premier League appearances

There have been a total of 55 Nigerian players in the Premier League, although the number could still increase when the summer transfer window shuts. But who has the highest number of appearances? Pulse Sports Nigeria lists the top ten Super Eagles players with the most appearances in the Premier League.

Kelechi Iheanacho (170)

Iheanacho has racked up 170 appearances since he made his debut in 2015. The Nigerian international first turned out for Manchester City, where he made 46 appearances.

Iheanacho 12 goals and assisted another five in 46 league games for City, but he left the club to sign for Leicester City in 2017.

The 25-year-old has had a rollercoaster time with the Foxes, but he has made 124 league appearances for the side, scoring 25 goals and assisting another 19.

Celestine Babayaro (179)

Babayaro made 179 appearances in the Premier League for two clubs. The former Super Eagles left-back signed for Chelsea in 1997, and he went on to play 132 times in the league for The Blues.

Babayaro spent eight years at Stamford Bridge before signing for Newcastle United in 2005. He made another 47 league appearances for the Magpies before leaving for LA Galaxy.

Alex Iwobi (186)

Iwobi could go on to become Nigeria's record appearance holder in the Premier League. The Nigerian international has been a Premier League star since he made his debut in 2015.

Iwobi came through the ranks at Arsenal and went on to make 100 league appearances, scoring 11 goals and assisting 19.

However, after four years at Arsenal, Iwobi left for Everton in 2019. He has made 86 league appearances for the Toffees and recently reached 100 games in all competitions for the club.

Victor Anichebe (204)

Anichebe played just 11 times for Nigeria, but he racked up a lot of games in the Premier League. He is one of the Nigerian stars that played for Everton.

Anichebe made 131 league appearances for the Toffees before playing another 55 games for West Brom and 18 for Sunderland.

Victor Moses (220)

Moses played for five clubs in the Premier League, more than any player on this list. He made his Premier League debut with Wigan, racking up 74 appearances. Moses left Wigan to join Chelsea, where he played another 87 games.

During his time at Chelsea, the ex-Super Eagles star was sent out on loan to Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City.

The Spartak Moscow star played 19 times for Liverpool and Stoke, respectively, while he also made another 21 appearances for the Hammers.

Joseph Yobo (228)

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo played 228 times in the Premier League. He played 220 games with Everton, the third-highest by a Nigerian for a single club in the Premier League.

After leaving Everton, Yobo made another eight league appearances for Norwich before leaving England.

John Mikel Obi (249)

Mikel is the only Super Eagles star in the top ten that played for just one club in the Premier League. The former Super Eagles captain made a whopping 249 appearances for Chelsea- the second-highest by a Nigerian for a single club in the Premier League.

Mikel had a successful 11-year stint with the Blues, winning the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni (252)

Feed the Yak, and he will score. This was a popular chant made for Aiyegbeni during his time in the Premier League. Aiyegbeni made 252 appearances for four clubs during his time in the English top flight.

He made 82 appearances for the Toffees and then 73 for Middlesbrough. The ex-Super Eagles striker also played 67 games for Portsmouth and 30 for Blackburn Rovers.

On an individual level, Aiyegbeni is Nigeria's most successful player in Premier League history. The ex-Coventry City man scored 95 goals during his time in the Premier League.

Nwankwo Kanu (271)

It will not be wrong to say Kanu is one of the reasons the Premier League became popular. The former Ajax moved to Arsenal in 1999, achieving success with the club, which boosted the popularity of the club and Premier League in Nigeria.

Kanu made 119 league appearances for the Gunners, scoring 44 goals, including that hat-trick against Chelsea. After leaving Arsenal, Kanu joined West Brom, playing another 52 games. He finished his Premier League career with Portsmouth, making 100 appearances for the club.

Shola Ameobi (299)

Ameobi is the Super Eagles star with the highest number of Premier League appearances. The 40-year-old spent most of his career at Newcastle, playing 295 games in the Premier League for the Magpies.

