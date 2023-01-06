Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

The team is by far Africa's most successful international women's football team winning a record eleven Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles, with their most recent title in 2018, after they defeated the Banyana Banyana team of South Africa in the final.

The Falcons is also the only women's national team from the Confederation of African Football to have reached the quarterfinals in both the FIFA Women's World Cup and Football at the Summer Olympics.

In addition to being Africa’s number one team in women’s football, the Falcons also boast an array of beautiful players plying their trade both domestically and internationally.

AFP

Pulse Sports Lifestyle desk reviews the 10 hottest female Nigerian football players in no particular order:

#10 Ajibade Rasheedat

Full Name: Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade

Born: December 8, 1999

Team/Club: Atletico Madrid

Jersey Number: #16

Height: 1.50 m (5 ft 3 in)

'RASH' as she’s fondly called is already a household name in Nigerian football.

The talented striker is a regular for her club side in Spain, having established herself as one of the best young talents in the league.

Rasheedat’s trademark blue tint is more than a style, a brand that continues to be a mainstay as well as an inspiration for aspiring young female football talents in Nigeria.

Just like her talents, she’s as pretty as she is off the pitch - a beautiful blend of simplicity and humility.

#9 Roosa Ariyo

Full Name: Roosa Funmilayo Ariyo

Born: June 13, 1994

Team/Club: Club YLA

Jersey Number: #20

Height: 1.73 m (5 ft 8 in)

Born in Finland to a Nigerian father and Finnish mother, Ariyo made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2021.

She currently plies her trade for Belgium side - Club Brugge, having appeared for Real Betis as well as a host of club sides in her birth country.

#8 Ifeoma Onumonu

Full Name: Ifeoma Chukwufumnaya Onumonu

Born: February 25, 1994

Team/Club: Gotham FC

Jersey Number: #25

Height: 1.78m (5 ft 10 in)

Onumonu has represented Nigeria women’s national team since 2021 and it’s not hard to see why she is quite the charmer off and on the pitch.

Playing as a forward for her United States club side, the gorgeous Super Falcons star has been giving off some serious Paris Fashion week vibes courtesy of her towering physique, opting for little or no make-up while showing off her natural glow.

#7 Ordega Francisca

Full Name: Francisca Ordega

Born: October 19, 1993

Team/Club: CSKA Moscow

Jersey Number: #18

Height: 1.60 m (5 ft 3 in)

Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega is one of the veterans of the women’s national team known for her skill, versatility and class on the ball.

Ordega is one of the most talented players of the Falcons squad having starred for the team during their spell of success in the last decade.

She’s also one of the most active Super Falcons stars on social media, a serial winner and also one of the most respected female athletes in Nigeria.

#6 Patricia George

Full Name: Patricia del Carmen George

Born: December 18, 1996

Team/Club: Fenerbahce

Jersey Number: #11

Height: 1.73 m (5 ft 8 in)

The American-born Nigerian footballer made her debut for the Super Falcons in 201, but caught the eye of many due to her attractive look.

Patricia has always caught the attention of Super Falcons supporters when she’s in auction and when she’s not having stunned everytime on her favourite braid hairstyle.

In addition to her cute looks, she’s also great on the dancefloor.

#5 Ashleigh Plumptre

Full Name: Ashleigh Megan Plumptre

Born: May 8, 1998

Team/Club: Leicester City

Jersey Number: #22

Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

Plumptre chose to represent Nigeria in 2022 due to her Grandfather being Nigerian.

The Leicester City centre back became an instant sweetheart of the Super Falcons team having impressed on her full debut against Ivory Coast in the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nation (AWCON) qualifier.

Plumptre has impressed occasionally with her style and her cheerful personality, winning the hearts of many Nigerians after her selfless display whenever she is in action for the Falcons despite only recently joining the squad.

She has also established herself as one of the core members of the Falcons defensive structure. Adorable as she is lovely, simply put.

#4 Toni Payne

Full Name: Antionette Oyedupe Payne

Born: April 22, 1995

Team/Club: Sevilla

Jersey Number: #11

Height: 1.63 m (5 ft 4 in)

Sevilla FC star Toni Payne made her senior debut for the Super Falcons in 2021 and has since caught the eye of football fans in Nigeria, not just because of her business on the pitch but also because she continues to bring the sauce on her social media.

Payne is one of the fittest and sexiest female athletes in Nigeria going by the amount of engagements she gets when she decides to show off her beautiful petit physique.

She has already made 13 appearances for Sevilla this season creating 4 assists during the time.

#3 Asisat Oshoala

Full Name: Asisat Lamina Oshoala

Born: October 9, 1994

Team/Club: Barcelona

Jersey Number: #20

Height: 1.73 m (5 ft 8 in)

You already know Africa’s football queen without the shadow a doubt would make the list.

Oshoala is just a pure work of art both on and off the pitch.

Everything about the Barcelona star is just hits and no misses. From her classy fashion sense to her unique variety of style when and how she pleases, it just seems effortless.

Just as she scores screamers, everything about Oshoala screams 'sexy' as well.

The five-time African women’s player of the year is already up and running for the season with her club side, after an injury setback at the Africa women's cup of nations in 2022.

She has already netted eight times in 16 appearance so far this season. Na why we dey call am GOAT.

#2 Onyinyechi Salome Zogg

Full Name: Onyinyechi Salome Zogg

Born: March 3, 1997.

Team/Club: Turbine Potsdam

Jersey Number: #29

Height: 1.72 m (5ft 8 in)

Onyinyechi is widely regarded as the most beautiful face of the Super Falcons stars and it’s not hard to see why.

From her infectious smile to her sensational simplicity, she’s one of the stars of the team, the fans want to always watch when the Super Falcons have a game.

Born in Switzerland to a Swiss father and a Nigerian mother, Onyinye’s beauty has a natural and alluring appealing with dimples to gush over about.

We just can’t stop thanking the heavens for the amount of beauty the Super Falcons squad is truly blessed with.

#1 Michelle Alozie

Full Name: Michelle Chinwendu Alozie

Born: April 28, 1997

Team/Club: Houston Dash

Jersey Number: #22

Height: 1.68 m (5 ft 6 in)

Michelle Alozie is unarguably the 'sexiest' Super Falcons star.

The 25-year-old forward only debuted for the senior national team in 2021 and has become a regular member of the squad.

Her elegant physique always gives more than most of the time when she chooses to flaunt her hot bod.

It’s like she knows she’s an absolute sweetheart and keeps reminding her fans of that singular fact, going by her impressive style on her social media page.