Toothless Milan rivals share spoils in Coppa Italia semifinal first leg

It was an end to end encounter between Inter and Milan but both sides arrived at San Siro without their scoring boots

AC Milan and Inter Milan settled for a goalless affair during the Derby Milano in the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg on Tuesday night.

The hosts, Milan dominated the encounter and were the better of the two teams but despite creating the better chances they failed to take them with some poor finishing on the night.

Youngster, Rafael Leao was the biggest threat on the night for the Rossoneri but was let down on occasions by his poor decisions in the final third.

Alexis Saelemaekers tested Samir Handovic, the Inter Milan goalkeeper, who was forced into making three good saves in the game.

There was plenty of desire but little on display in a poor match at the San Siro AFP

Inter on the hand showed why they have failed to win any of their last four matches heading into the derby, which they have now extended to five matches in all competitions.

Both sides held for a share of the spoils, heading into next month's second leg at the same venue with all to play for.

The winner is set to play Juventus or Fiorentina in the final.

