Toothless Milan rivals share spoils in Coppa Italia semifinal first leg

The hosts, Milan dominated the encounter and were the better of the two teams but despite creating the better chances they failed to take them with some poor finishing on the night.

Youngster, Rafael Leao was the biggest threat on the night for the Rossoneri but was let down on occasions by his poor decisions in the final third.

Alexis Saelemaekers tested Samir Handovic, the Inter Milan goalkeeper, who was forced into making three good saves in the game.

AFP

Inter on the hand showed why they have failed to win any of their last four matches heading into the derby, which they have now extended to five matches in all competitions.

Both sides held for a share of the spoils, heading into next month's second leg at the same venue with all to play for.