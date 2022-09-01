'He's 48'- How Ex-Arsenal captain almost stopped Harry Redknapp from signing Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu played under Redknapp at Portsmouth before retiring in 2012. The former Arsenal star joined Portsmouth from West Brom in 2006, going on to play for the club for five years.

However, it would not have happened had Redknapp listened to Kanu's ex-teammate at Arsenal, Tony Adams.

In an interview with Talks Sport in 2019, Redknapp revealed he told Adams about his decision to sign Kanu, but the former English international said the Nigerian star was too old.

At that time, Kanu was only 30 years old, but Adams claimed the former Ajax star was 48, according to Redknapp.

"We had injuries at the start of the year. We had Blackburn at home in the first game of the season, and I don't have a fit striker on the books," Redknapp told talkSPORT.

"I'm looking through the book trying to find somebody, and suddenly I said to Tony Adams, 'What about Kanu?'

"He went, 'Harry, he's 48'.

Redknapp did not listen to Adams, though. Instead, he spoke to the physios at Arsenal, who worked with Kanu before he left for West Brom.

After speaking with the Physios, Redknapp revealed he called Kanu up to ask him if he was interested in coming to Portsmouth, and the Nigerian said yes.

However, Kanu had to play a game with the reserves before Redknapp committed to signing the Nigerian.

"I said, 'I spoke to the physios at Arsenal, and they said he's fit. He was at West Brom last year, I saw him, and he did alright. I saw him twice, and he played well.'

"Anyway, we go through the book and can't find anyone, and so I ring up Kanu.

"Kanu, do you want to play? Are you going to play this year?"

"Yeah, I would love to play,' he said. "I said, 'Do you want to come to Portsmouth?'