Sevilla striker Toni Payne has declared her intentions to dump the United States of America and play for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The 23-year-old recently joined Spanish side Sevilla from Dutch women league giants AFC Ajax.

Payne has been impressive since she joined and has contributed five goals and two assists in 18 Superliga appearances.

In an interview with Goal, Payne stated that she will cherish the opportunity to wear the green and white of Nigeria.

She revealed that both her parents were born and brought up in Nigeria before migrating to the United States but embraces her roots.

Payne said, "Both of my parents [Oyekele and Mojemilat Payne] were born in Nigeria, and I still have most of my family living there.

"I haven’t had the opportunity to visit myself, but I think it would be awesome if my first time going there would be to connect with family I’ve never met, and also do what I love most in the world, which is play soccer.”

With the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup fast approaching, Payne revealed she will not mind playing for Nigeria at the coming tournament or in the nearest future.

She stated that her talents will go well with the pattern of play of the Super Falcons and will have no problem adapting if given the opportunity.

She said, "I’ve grown up rooting for both Nigeria and America in World Cups and I love the Nigerian style of play. I admire so many of the female and male players and grew up wanting to play like them.

"The mix of high technical creativity and physical prowess is something that Nigeria is known for, and I hope to emulate those qualities in my game as well.

"If given the amazing opportunity, I would want to win big games and tournaments with Nigeria. I would be excited to play a style of soccer that I grew up learning, thanks to my Dad who taught me so much about the game. If given the chance I would gladly become a Super Falcon and wear the color green with pride."

There have been reports that Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has been in touch with Payne and the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are already making efforts to complete the switch.

Payne is an attacker who can play as a striker or in the wide positions and has showcased versatility to play in midfield positions if demanded by the coach.

Payne who had not debuted for the first team of the U.S.A could make the Super Falcons squad to the World Cup and form a deadly partnership with Barcelona Femini striker Asisat Oshoala.