Todd Boehly set to complete Chelsea take over

However, the UK government has now followed suit, confirming the take-over can now be completed as per PA News Agency.

American billionaire, Todd Boehly's consortium - which is supported by the Clearlake Capital Group, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter and others - is expected to complete their takeover before the end of May.

A government spokesperson said: "Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a license that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club. Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football.

"But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

Pulse Sports

Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual.

"We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.

"The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international partners for necessary licences required and we thank them for all their cooperation."