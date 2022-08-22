'Today's win was fair' - Xavi happy with Barcelona's win against Real Sociedad

Having dropped points at home against Rayo Vallecano in their opening game of the season despite playing several of their new signings, the pressure was on Barcelona to pick the three points against Sociedad.

Like Real Madrid, Like Barca

Going into the match, Barca knew they could not afford to drop points as their arch-rivals Real Madrid had taken six points from their first two games.

Xavi's men got off to a good start as Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for the club in the first minute. However, Alexander Isak restored parity for Sociedad five minutes later.

The first half was an end-to-end stuff, but neither side was able to add double their tally. The second half resumed in the same fashion, with Sociedad taking the game to Barca.

However, the Blaugrana's quality showed as Ousmane Dembele restored their lead with a left-footed shot in the 66th minute.

Two minutes later, Lewandowski scored his second and Barca's third before Ansu Fati scored a fourth to complete the rout for the away side.

Deserved victory for Barcelona- Xavi

Following the game, Xavi was more than pleased with the performance of his team, saying it was a deserved victory.

"Today's win was fair, it was proven that we suffer when we lose the ball but with two laterals, we had control," Xavi said. In general we should be happy.

The former Spain international also revealed he had to take some risks with his changes, while he also reserved special praise for Gavi and Pedri.

Pulse Nigeria

“We took a risk and made some changes offensively," he added. It has turned out well.

"Pedri played very well in midfield, Gavi and Ferran played well between the lines.

I'm happy for the victory," he concluded.