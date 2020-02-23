Kazeem, according to Rem Stars, was driving in Sagamu with a teammate Sanni Abubakar when they were stopped by SARS officers who accused both players of being internet criminals.

Both players were made to follow the police officers with the understanding they were on their way to the police station.

They, however, noticed that the policemen were taking them elsewhere and protested. It was during the protest that the policemen alleged pushed Kazeem also popularly known as Kaka out of the moving vehicle.

He was knocked down by another moving vehicle before he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) Assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamu Kazeem (Kaka) has been killed by a policeman from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) from the Ogun State Command,” the club said in a statement.

“The incident occurred this afternoon (Saturday) in Sagamu while he was driving along Sagamu area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

“According to an eyewitness, he claimed that the SARS officer stopped the footballer to label him a Yahoo Boy and they insisted on taking him to the nearby police station.

"The SARS officer stopped Tiyamiyu Kazeem insisting that he was a Yahoo Boy, he brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC but the officer insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu."

"Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged, followed the SARS officers, only for them to notice that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, then the guys questioned to know were the SARS officers were taking them to,” the club’s statement further reads.

“But this prompted them to stop the car and push him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, whereby an unknowing vehicle knocked him down.

“He was immediately rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where it was confirmed that Tiyamiyu Kazeem was no more.”

Until his death, Kazeem was a regular for Remo Stars who compete in the Nigeria National League (NNL) after they were relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) are yet to make any comment about the incident.