Brazil boss Tite has called for calm as to fear of injury ruling star forward Neymar Jr out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil boss Tite confident Neymar will play despite swollen ankle
What injury? - Tite says the magic of Neymar will lead Brazil to 6th World Cup
Recommended articles
Neymar was in action as Brazil produced a dominant second-half display to beat Serbia 2-0 in their first group game.
Brazil favorites for the World Cup needed two goals from Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison to beat Serbia.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar charged with leading the team to glory featured for 79 minutes before being substituted for Manchester United wide man Antony.
Neymar injury explained
Neymar was taken off and immediately showed off his swollen ankle on his way to the bench.
Photos of his injury flooded social media and Brazilian football fans became worried about his continuation at the tournament.
Brazil boss Tite has now given an update on the injury to his star forward giving football fans assurance that he will be fine.
He said, “You can be sure that Neymar will play in the World Cup, I am absolutely sure of that. He’s going to play in the World Cup.
“Precisely in relation to Neymar, I want to make a technical and tactical observation. He remained, in the two goals we scored, feeling his ankle, because the team needed him.
‘The two goals, one of which participated decisively, had the capacity to overcome his pain and was present in both goals.”
Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar explained that the injury to Neymar is not as bad as initially feared and is not expected to keep him out of action for long.
He said, “Neymar had a sprain in his right ankle, a direct trauma when his opponent’s knee made a movement causing the sprain,.
"He had a little swelling in his ankle, we started the treatment with ice on the bench and he has now followed the physiotherapy treatment.
“There is no scheduled imaging exam. If there is a need, we will. But that will be decided by the measure of his evaluation tomorrow.
“The expectation is observation. Anything we talk about evolution, his sequel, is premature. We do not have any answers, it is important to wait.”
Brazil returns to action against Switzerland in their next group game scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Matchday roundup featuring Ghana saving Africa's blushes, Richarlison's wonder goal, and Swiss precision
-
Pulse of The Day: Caught in the act - How a 'prodigal' CUB hurt 'its' family of Lions in Qatar 2022
-
England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?