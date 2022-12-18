Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Lionel Messi produced a masterclass with two goals but was canceled by a Kylian Mbappe hattrick as Argentina needed penalties to defeat 2018 champions France.

Messi regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time lost to Germany in the final of the 2014 edition.

The 35-year-old finally has the missing trophy that has eluded him for years which sparked wild celebrations on social media.

Some football fans believed the World Cup was rigged for Messi with the early penalty for Argentina.

Others are of the opinion that he has finally settled the debate as to the greatest player with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

As celebrations of Argentina's world cup triumph went worldwide, prominent Nigerians have also given their thoughts.

Tinubu on Messi

Former Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 Bola Ahmed Tinubu took to social media to give an assessment of Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The 70-year-old posted a photoshopped picture of Messi wearing a cap with his infinity sigil.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Emi lo kan of Doha."

The saying 'Emi lo kan' used to describe Messi’s world Cup triumph emanates from Tinubu's campaign for the office of the President of Nigeria.