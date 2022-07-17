Nigeria and Morocco will take to the field to contest a spot in the final of the ongoing 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco
'Don't Sleep' - Super Falcons play semifinal late at night against hosts Morocco
The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on tournament hosts Morocco after the two teams qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The Super Falcons now have one more obstacle in their way to the final.
Morocco have won all four games while the Super Falcons bounced back from defeat to the Banyana Banyana to South Africa to win three straight.
Super Falcons vs Morocco
Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) pointed out that the Super Falcons should now aim for their 10th trophy picking up a World Cup ticket.
He said, “I congratulate the girls for a strong performance against another strong team.
"They showed that truly, Nigeria is the powerhouse of African women football. They held firm to victory even in the face of pressure towards the end.
“Their strength and perseverance was highly commendable. They have done very well to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. Now, we can aim for the retention of the trophy.”
The Super Falcons will take on Morocco on Monday, July 18, 2022. The game will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.
Kick off time is 9PM Nigerian time and the game will be available on DSTV, and the official YouTube channel of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
