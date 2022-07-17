Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on tournament hosts Morocco after the two teams qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons now have one more obstacle in their way to the final.

Morocco have won all four games while the Super Falcons bounced back from defeat to the Banyana Banyana to South Africa to win three straight.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons vs Morocco

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) pointed out that the Super Falcons should now aim for their 10th trophy picking up a World Cup ticket.

He said, “I congratulate the girls for a strong performance against another strong team.

"They showed that truly, Nigeria is the powerhouse of African women football. They held firm to victory even in the face of pressure towards the end.

Pulse Nigeria

“Their strength and perseverance was highly commendable. They have done very well to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. Now, we can aim for the retention of the trophy.”

The Super Falcons will take on Morocco on Monday, July 18, 2022. The game will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.