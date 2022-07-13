Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Cameroon

The Super Falcons have a rich history with the Indomitable Lionesses starting with a 6-0 spanking at the 1998 edition.

The Super Falcons recorded a 5-1 thumping against the Lionesses in the semi finals of the 2010 edition

In the final of the 2014 edition the Falcons recorded a 2-0 win in Windhoek, Namibia and in the 2016 edition defeated the Lionesses in front of their home fans.

The Super Falcons recorded a 4-2 win on penalty shoot-out in the semifinal at the 2018 edition.

Super Falcons vs Cameroon time

The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lionesses Cameroon at the Stade Mohammed V, in Casablanca.

The Super Falcons will be counting on Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade to add to her tally against Cameroon.

