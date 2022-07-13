Nigeria and Cameroon contest a spot in the semifinal of the ongoing 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Cameroon
The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a quarterfinal clash.
The Super Falcons have a rich history with the Indomitable Lionesses starting with a 6-0 spanking at the 1998 edition.
The Super Falcons recorded a 5-1 thumping against the Lionesses in the semi finals of the 2010 edition
In the final of the 2014 edition the Falcons recorded a 2-0 win in Windhoek, Namibia and in the 2016 edition defeated the Lionesses in front of their home fans.
The Super Falcons recorded a 4-2 win on penalty shoot-out in the semifinal at the 2018 edition.
Super Falcons vs Cameroon time
The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lionesses Cameroon at the Stade Mohammed V, in Casablanca.
The Super Falcons will be counting on Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade to add to her tally against Cameroon.
The game will kick off at 6PM Nigerian time. It will be available of DSTV, the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the official YouTube channel of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)
