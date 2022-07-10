WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Tosin Abayomi
'Don't Sleep' - The Super Falcons have a late game against Burundi.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria take on Burundi in their final Group C fixture at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Falcons take on Burundi with a place in the knockout stages at stake on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Super Falcons lost to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening group game but bounced back to beat the Birds of Botswana in their second fixture.

While the Super Falcons take on Burundi, the Banyana Banyana take on Botswana at the same time.

Nigeria's Super Falcons will be aiming for a record 10th WAFCON title in Morocco
Nigeria's Super Falcons will be aiming for a record 10th WAFCON title in Morocco Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

Waldrum on Burundi Speaking to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) website, Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum revealed that there could be changes.

He said, “We want to build on the confidence that we got from winning our second game. When you go into the third group game, as the coaching staff, we start looking at who we want to play, who should rest.”

“Some of our players have played 90 minutes twice already and it is a long tournament. If you are fortunate enough to make it through six games, we have to be mindful so these are some of the challenges that we have. So we have to try and find that balance.”

The Super Falcons take on Burundi at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat at 9PM Nigerian time.

The match will be available of DSTV, the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the official YouTube channel of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

