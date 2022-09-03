Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA

Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA
Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA

Super Falcons aim to break USA's 11-game win streak in Kansas, check out where to watch the 1st friendly game

Read Also

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to face off against the United States of America (USA) in a friendly fixture.

The Super Falcons qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after finishing fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The USA secured a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics by winning the 2022 Concacaf W Championship this summer in Monterrey Mexico,

Both teams now face off in a set of friendly fixtures to prepare for the World Cup next year.

Super Falcons to face World champions USA in 2 friendly games
Super Falcons to face World champions USA in 2 friendly games Pulse Nigeria

The first friendly between Nigeria and the USA will take place on Saturday, September 3.

The USA comes into the two-game series against Nigeria on an 11-game win streak outscoring their opponents 46-1 and keeping eight consecutive clean sheets.

It will be a homecoming for the USA as they take on Nigeria at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The USWNT vs Super Falcons
The USWNT vs Super Falcons Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum invited 20 players for the set of friendly fixtures including four that were part of the Falconets team to the just concluded FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m CT which will be 5:30 PM in the afternoon Nigerian time.

The broadcast coverage will take place on FOX in the USA and be available on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Facebook channel.

the USA will again take on the Super Falcons in Washington, D.C.
the USA will again take on the Super Falcons in Washington, D.C. Pulse Nigeria

After the match in Kansas City, the USA will again take on the Super Falcons in Washington, D.C.

The teams will face off again at Audi Field, home of the National Women’s Soccer League the Washington Spirit on Tuesday, September 6, at 6 p.m. which will be 11 PM Nigerian time.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Reactions as Ajla Tomljanović sends Serena Williams into retirement

Reactions as Ajla Tomljanović sends Serena Williams into retirement

Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA

Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Vlatko Andonovski reveals why the USA are playing Nigeria

Vlatko Andonovski reveals why the USA are playing Nigeria

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

Super Eagles' Omeruo denied first clean sheet as Leganes end losing streak

Super Eagles' Omeruo denied first clean sheet as Leganes end losing streak

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus