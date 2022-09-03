Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against USA

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to face off against the United States of America (USA) in a friendly fixture.

The Super Falcons qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after finishing fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The USA secured a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics by winning the 2022 Concacaf W Championship this summer in Monterrey Mexico,

Both teams now face off in a set of friendly fixtures to prepare for the World Cup next year.

Nigeria vs USA

The first friendly between Nigeria and the USA will take place on Saturday, September 3.

The USA comes into the two-game series against Nigeria on an 11-game win streak outscoring their opponents 46-1 and keeping eight consecutive clean sheets.

It will be a homecoming for the USA as they take on Nigeria at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum invited 20 players for the set of friendly fixtures including four that were part of the Falconets team to the just concluded FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m CT which will be 5:30 PM in the afternoon Nigerian time.

The broadcast coverage will take place on FOX in the USA and be available on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Facebook channel.

After the match in Kansas City, the USA will again take on the Super Falcons in Washington, D.C.