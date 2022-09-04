Time and where to watch Super Falcons 2nd friendly against USA

Tosin Abayomi
'We didn't finish as strong as we started' - USA boss disappointed with 4-0 win, sends warning to Super Falcons ahead of second friendly.

Time and where to watch Super Falcons 2nd friendly against USA
Time and where to watch Super Falcons 2nd friendly against USA

The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 4-0 loss to the United States of America (USA) women's national team in a friendly fixture played on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The game at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas was the first exhibition fixture in four days between the two countries.

The USA recorded a comfortable win in front of a packed crowd thanks to goals from Lindsay Horan, Sophia Smith, and Alex Morgan.

Ahead of the second meeting between the two countries, USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski wants better performance from his team.

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]
Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video] Pulse Nigeria

The USA scored three of their four goals in the first half and head coach Andonovski wants his team to pile on the pressure in the second half.

After the first fixture, Andonovski told the media that his team would be intense from start to finish when the two countries meet again.

He said, "I thought that we controlled the game, controlled the pace of the game throughout the whole 90 minutes but also I didn't feel like we finished as strong as we started, so that's disappointing.

"Something that we were going to have to address or work on and talk about in preparation for the next game."

The USA takes on the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the second time on Tuesday, September 6
The USA takes on the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the second time on Tuesday, September 6 Pulse Nigeria

The USA takes on the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the second time on Tuesday, September 6 at Audi Field, home of the National Women’s Soccer League the Washington Spirit.

The game will kick off at 11;30 PM Nigerian time. It will be available on ESPN 2 and the official Facebook account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Time and where to watch Super Falcons 2nd friendly against USA

Time and where to watch Super Falcons 2nd friendly against USA

