Tierney's return a 'big deal' as Scotland aim to shock England

The Arsenal defender was badly missed in Monday's 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic in Scotland's first match at a major tournament for 23 years.

"He's fit and available," said Scotland boss Steve Clarke on Thursday.

"It's good news for Kieran, good news for us, good news for the supporters."

The lack of Tierney's presence with and without the ball was exploited by the Czechs and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay did not hide how big a lift his return would be for Scotland as they aim to beat England for the first time since 1999.

"It's a big deal, we need him back," said McTominay.

"He's a top player and a big character for us. It's someone we need and rely on a lot in terms of what he brings to the squad."

Scotland's hopes of getting out of the group stage at a major tournament for the first time have been heavily dented by their opening defeat.

After a clash with their old enemy, the Scots host World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

But Clarke insisted all is not lost despite having a mountain to climb.

"The objective was to get out of the group stage, we still have that in front of us," he added.

"We need to get something out the next two games."