Joshua will be facing Jarrell Miller to defend his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO titles on Saturday, June 1 in his first fight in the United States of America.

His fight against Brooklyn-born Miller is already proving to be a success as it broke Madison Square Garden ’s pre-sale record inside two hours of the midday on-sale.

The tickets which range from N38, 000 to N900,000, go on general sale on StubHub at midday of Tuesday, February 19.

“We know that AJ is a huge box office hit in the UK but to break the pre-sale record at the iconic Madison Square Garden is astounding,” the boxer’s promoter Eddie Hearn said.

“We are building a huge event on June 1 and we look forward to the all the build-up beginning with next Tuesday's press conference in New York.”

Joe Fisher who is the executive vice president of the Madison Square Garden Marquee Events said he was delighted with the early excitement for tickets.

“Anthony Joshua versus Jarrell Miller will be an epic event at Madison Square Garden and we encourage fans to purchase tickets now because this fight will sell out,” Fisher said.