Thuram's son puts Nice back in second

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Khephren Thuram (C) celebrates after putting Nice ahead

Khephren Thuram (C) celebrates after putting Nice ahead Creator: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
Khephren Thuram (C) celebrates after putting Nice ahead Creator: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen

Khephren Thuram's goal set up a precious 2-0 away win for Nice on Sunday as they saw off strugglers Metz to climb to second place in France's Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

Thuram is one of the footballing sons of French 1998 World Cup icon Lilian Thuram, who scored twice in a memorable semi-final win over Croatia.

On Sunday the strapping 20-year-old Khephren opened the scoring for Nice in the 58th minute while a late spot-kick from Amine Gouiri completed the victory with a cheeky Panenka down the centre.

The three points lift Nice, owned by British chemicals magnate Jim Ratcliffe, above their bitter south coast rivals Marseille, who are a point behind in third with a game in hand.

Nice are coached by Christophe Galtier who joined the club on a high after leading Lille to the French league title last season.

"We are still too far behind (PSG) to think about top spot. I'm more concerned by what's coming up behind us," Galtier said after the game.

"It's about racking up the points and that can be tough when the opponent is fighting relegation. So this was just perfect."

Eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain play Reims in Sunday's late game where Keylor Navas may be rushed back from a bout of Covid due to an injury to Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Navas went down with Covid just eight days ago.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were both in the PSG squad, with the Argentine also recovering from Covid and the French striker nursing a groin strain.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Insigne matches Maradona as Napoli stay on Inter's trail

Insigne matches Maradona as Napoli stay on Inter's trail

Liverpool close on Man City as Arsenal draw blank

Liverpool close on Man City as Arsenal draw blank

Comoros set to have outfield player in goal for AFCON knockout tie

Comoros set to have outfield player in goal for AFCON knockout tie

Thuram's son puts Nice back in second

Thuram's son puts Nice back in second

Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about 'combos'

Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about 'combos'

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Monday)

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Monday)

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo