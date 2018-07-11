Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Three things we learned from Croatia's semi-final win over England

Football Three things we learned from Croatia's semi-final win over England

Mario Mandzukic struck an extra-time winner as Croatia defeated England 2-1 on Wednesday to advance to the World Cup final for the first time in the country's history.

  • Published:
Mario Mandzukic scored the crucial goal to send Croatia into their first World Cup final play

Mario Mandzukic scored the crucial goal to send Croatia into their first World Cup final

(AFP)

Mario Mandzukic struck an extra-time winner as Croatia defeated England 2-1 on Wednesday to advance to the World Cup final for the first time in the country's history.

Kieran Trippier's maiden international goal fired England ahead early in Moscow, but Ivan Perisic levelled in the second half before Mandzukic sent Croatia through to a showdown against France on Sunday.

With a population of just over four million, Croatia are the smallest nation to reach the final since Uruguay, the winners of the 1950 tournament.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from Croatia's victory over England:

Extra time hands France further advantage

With the bonus of any extra day's rest and Croatia having been taken to extra-time for the third time in succession, France will be far the fresher of the two sides in Sunday's final. Following a clinical 1-0 win over Belgium in Tuesday's semi-final, Didier Deschamps' men have played a staggering 90 fewer minutes than their opponents in the knockout rounds. Croatia, who were beaten in extra-time by Portugal at Euro 2016, became just the second team to go to extra-time in three consecutive World Cup games. However unlike England at the 1990 tournament, it was again third time lucky thanks to Mario Mandzukic's 109th-minute goal.

Trippier gives weight to Beckham comparison

Former Manchester City reject Kieran Trippier, who grew up idolising David Beckham, conjured up an act of brilliance reminiscent of the former England captain. Only Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne have rivalled Trippier in terms of chances created at the World Cup, and the Tottenham defender produced his champagne moment of a breakout tournament for the 27-year-old with England's opening goal. Trippier's curling fifth-minute free-kick was his first international goal, a prominent example of the quality of his delivery that has given rise to the "Bury Beckham" moniker, because he was born in Bury near Manchester. It was England's first goal scored directly from a free-kick at the World Cup since Beckham's winner against Ecuador in 2006, and the team's 12th goal of the competition -- surpassing the 11 they netted en route to lifting the trophy 1966.

Croatia's turn to break down barriers

England coach Gareth Southgate had spoken of his young side "breaking down barriers" in Russia after their biggest World Cup win and first penalty shootout triumph, but it was Croatia who forced their way into a relatively closed shop as just the 13th different country to progress to the final in 88 years. Spain, the 2010 champions, were the last first-time finalists in what is now the 21st edition of the competition. It is an achievement all the more remarkable for a country with a population of little more than four million. Only Uruguay -- who lifted the inaugural title in 1930, and again in 1950 -- has a smaller population among all World Cup finalists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still painful.
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender says World Cup exit is still painful
Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah
Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad
Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia
Barcelona have completed the signing of Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo from Brazilian side Gremio, here are the five major things you need to know about him.
Arthur Melo 5 things to know about Barcelona’s new signing