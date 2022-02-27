Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Newcastle's Joe Willock celebrates after scoring against Brentford

Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton Creator: Oli SCARFF
Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton Creator: Oli SCARFF

Manchester City opened up a six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League this weekend but Manchester United dropped more points in their push for a top-four place.

Recommended articles

Phil Foden struck late for Pep Guardiola's City against struggling Everton to lift them to 66 points, with Liverpool involved in the League Cup final against Chelsea, which they won on penalties.

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by Leeds following a painful 4-0 defeat by Tottenham while Christian Eriksen returned to competitive football with Brentford, eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League.

Manchester United had 67 percent possession and 22 shots against Watford but failed to score, dropping two vital points in the race to secure Champions League football for next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a post early in the game, with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga also failing to convert chances.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has only lost once in the league since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December but United could pay dearly for failing to kill off teams when they are on top.

United are just two points clear of West Ham and Arsenal -- the Gunners now have three games in hand and are firm favourites to secure the final Champions League qualification slot.

Rangnick is scratching his head at his side's lack of a cutting edge.

"Our job as coaches and the head coach is to help the team create enough chances," he said.

"If we only had two or three opportunities in the game, we could ask ourselves what can we do to create even more. But I think the number of clear chances we had today has to be enough to win a game like this."

Leeds have parted ways with their popular Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa after a fourth straight defeat left them perilously close to the relegation zone.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said he was forced to act due to the club's "precarious position" -- they are now just two points above 18th-placed Burnley.

Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch is the heavy favourite to take over and top of his list will be finding a way to stem the tide of goals Leeds are conceding.

The club, in their second season back in the English top flight, have shipped 60 goals this season -- the most in the division -- including an eye-watering 20 in their past five games.

Leeds have not been helped by lengthy injuries to key men such as forward Patrick Bamford, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper.

If US coach Marsch does take over he will have a tough job on his hands, though he is likely to tone down the gung-ho style adopted by Bielsa in favour of a more pragmatic approach.

Only a few weeks ago Newcastle looked in desperate trouble, floundering in the Premier League relegation zone with just one win under their belt.

Manager Eddie Howe recently warned that the fight for survival would go down to the wire but his men are now unbeaten in seven league games.

The Magpies, who signed five players in the January transfer window, have climbed to 14th in the table with four wins in their past five games and are four points clear of the drop zone.

Their resurgence has come at the same time as a number of other clubs have hit a rough patch of form, with Leeds, Everton and Brentford all in trouble.

Midfielder Joe Willock, who has scored in the past two games, said the club were going in the right direction but warned against complacency.

"I feel like the new signings, the whole feel about the club, it's made everyone raise their game," he told NUFC TV.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Viv Solomon-Otabor

    "You could see the fear": Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

  • Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

  • Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

    Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Recommended articles

You could see the fear: Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

"You could see the fear": Trapped Nigerian winger Solomon-Otabor reveals how scary fleeing Ukraine was

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Russia face World Cup ban threat as sport turns yellow and blue for Ukraine

Russia face World Cup ban threat as sport turns yellow and blue for Ukraine

Borussia Dortmund lose ground in Bundesliga title race following dull draw

Borussia Dortmund lose ground in Bundesliga title race following dull draw

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli