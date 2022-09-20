Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze

It has not been the perfect preparation for Nigeria and Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro ahead of the friendly clash against Algeria later this month.

The Portuguese tactician has called up 25 players for the game, but a couple and even replacements have pulled out due to injuries.

Sivasspor striker and the team's captain Ahmed Musa leads the list of players who have pulled out of the squad due to an injury. Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru also withdrew, while Emmanuel Dennis, who was called up as a replacement, has also pulled out.

But despite their withdrawals, Peseiro has replacements ready after calling up three players. Two of these three players will hope to make their debut in the game. Pulse Sports Nigeria gives a lowdown on these three players.

Ebube Duru (Rivers United)

Duru comes into the squad as a home-based player. The 23-year-old is currently on the books of Rivers United after joining them from Lobi Stars last season. He was part of the Rivers United team that won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title last season. Duru, who plays as an adventurous left-back, played 35 times, scoring three goals and assisting one more.

Godwin Saviour (Casa Pia)

Saviour has been around for a while, but this is his first call-up to the national team. The 26-year-old represented Nigeria at the U17 and U20 levels but has never played for the national team.

Saviour has spent most of his career in Belgium since he left Nigeria, playing for Oostende and Roeselare. However, he is currently playing for the newly-promoted side in the Portuguese top flight, Casa Pia.

Saviour gets a call-up following his bright start to the season, with two league goals in seven league games.

Valentine Ozornwafor (Sochaux)

Ozornwafor is familiar with the national team, but this is his first time under Peseiro. The former Royal Charleroi man has made two appearances for the national team, but both came last year against Cameroon.

Ozornwafor comes in to replace Balogun, although it remains to be seen if he will play a part in the game. The 23-year-old has not played much since moving to FC Sochaux this summer, with just 184 minutes of league action. However, he will be eager to put up a strong performance if he is selected against Algeria.