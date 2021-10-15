Three Nigerians who need big performances this weekend

Across the various leagues abroad, a plethora of the nation’s players will look to help their sides claim positive results over the weekend.

William Troost-Ekong

Watford play host to Premier League title challengers Liverpool and the center-back will face his biggest test since the Hornets gained promotion.

With the Hornets set to face the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the Nigeria superstar has to play at his best to give Claudio Ranieri a dream bow in Hertfordshire.

While he has largely thrived amid Watford’s broader challenges so far, observers will keep a keen eye on Saturday lunchtime’s encounter at Vicarage Road.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Having started and scored against Crystal Palace last time out, Iheanacho will push for successive Premier League starts in 2021/22 for the first time.

The Leicester City marksman scored with his only attempt against the Eagles before the interlude and he’ll hope to face Manchester United in game week eight as the Foxes chase a first PL win over the Red Devils on their ground since a 5-3 success in September 2014.

Iheanacho thrived in the 3-1 FA Cup success against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team last season, but will Brendan Rodgers allow him to punish the Manchester giants this weekend?

Paul Onuachu

The towering Genk frontman hasn’t had the rub of the green of late, failing to score in two appearances for the Belgian outfit before the hiatus while he sat out Nigeria’s double-header against The Central African Republic.

Onuachu’s team suffered three defeats in four before the break, coinciding with their marksman’s lack of goals in that time.

With Genk facing a Sporting Charleroi side that’s failed to win in their last three league games, conceding five times in those games, Onuachu ought to back himself to put the Zebras to the sword in the 11th round of games.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

