Tuchel slams referee for laughing with Ancelotti after Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

Tuchel stated that it was 'disappointing' to see the referee laughing and 'having a good time' with the opposition manager just after blowing the final whistle that sent them out of the competition.

Marciniak officiated the return leg of the clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid where Chelsea win 3-2 on the night but lost 5-4 on aggregate due to the first-leg result.

According to The Guardian, when Tuchel approached Marciniak to discuss his concerns about the game, he met the Polish referee laughing with Ancelotti.

Tuchel stated: "I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with my colleague Ancelotti.

"I know that Carlo is a gentleman and a nice guy and when I go I see him smiling and laughing out loud with the opposition coach."

The German tactician further explained that he believed the exchange between Ancelotti and the referee was badly timed just after '120 minutes of fight.'

"I think this is very, very wrong time to do this at the end of 120 minutes of fight, when you give every last drop, to go [and see that]. I think this is very, very bad timing," Tuchel explained.

Thomas Tuchel ends his run of two consecutive UEFA Champions League final appearances after taking Paris Saint-Germain to the 2020 final before winning the 2021 Champions League final with Chelsea.