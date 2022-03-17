UCL

Thomas Tuchel reveals who he wants Chelsea to face in the Quarter-final

Joba Ogunwale
The Blues secured their spot in the last eight of this years competition following a 4-1 aggregate win over Lille.

Thomas Tuchel (IMAGO Paul Marriott)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that the Blues are ready to face any side in the quarter-final of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea booked their spot in the last eight after sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ligue 1 champions Lille.

The Blues had beaten Lille 2-0 in the first leg three weeks ago, and they wrapped up the tie with a 2-1 win at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday night.

Yilmaz put Lille ahead from the spot (IMAGO / ANP)
The home side gave Chelsea a scare when Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jorginho had handled in the box.

However, goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta turned the tie around for the defending champions.

Azpilicueta and Pulisic celebrate (IMAGO / ANP)
The Blues will now wait for Friday's draw, where they could meet giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Chelsea could also face either Benfica or Villarreal, who stunned Ajax and Juventus, respectively.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League and move to the quarterfinals
While a clash against the Portuguese side or the Yellow Submarines is the easiest on paper, Tuchel insists that Chelsea are ready to face any team.

"I want us to be the team nobody wants to play," said Tuchel. "That's the role we see ourselves in this last round of eight.

"It's a big step to do it again and again - and that is why we fight for top-four places in maybe the toughest league in the world, and we fight now again in the top eight teams [in Europe].

"This brings out the very best in us."

Chelsea will know their quarter-final foes on Friday, with the first leg set to take place on April 5/6 and the second leg a week later.

