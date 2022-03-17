Thomas Tuchel reveals who he wants Chelsea to face in the Quarter-final

Chelsea booked their spot in the last eight after sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ligue 1 champions Lille.

The Blues had beaten Lille 2-0 in the first leg three weeks ago, and they wrapped up the tie with a 2-1 win at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday night.

The home side gave Chelsea a scare when Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jorginho had handled in the box.

However, goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta turned the tie around for the defending champions.

The Blues will now wait for Friday's draw, where they could meet giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Chelsea could also face either Benfica or Villarreal, who stunned Ajax and Juventus, respectively.

While a clash against the Portuguese side or the Yellow Submarines is the easiest on paper, Tuchel insists that Chelsea are ready to face any team.

"I want us to be the team nobody wants to play," said Tuchel. "That's the role we see ourselves in this last round of eight.

"It's a big step to do it again and again - and that is why we fight for top-four places in maybe the toughest league in the world, and we fight now again in the top eight teams [in Europe].

"This brings out the very best in us."