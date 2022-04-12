Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has promised that his team will give everything to qualify for the semi-final of the Champions League on Tuesday night.
‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end
Thomas Tuchel understands that the 'Bernabeu battle' is a difficult one but says the Blues will surely ‘try’ to turn things around.
The Champions League holders are visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu where they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.
Real Madrid lead 3-1 on aggregate following an excellent performance in the first leg played at Stamford Bridge last week.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel admitted that the battle ahead is very ‘unlikely’ for the Blues to turn around but says the Blues will try to do that against Los Blancos.
“The task is incredibly high and the challenge is incredibly high given the circumstances of the first leg and where we play, against who we play, and the stage we play this kind of match,” Tuchel said.
“It is unlikely [that we’ll turn the tie around], but it is worth trying and trying means that we will play to our fullest and to our full limit because this is what we do and we never manage our input and investment by the chances of having a result. This is what it is; it is a big night and a big match and we will try to be in better shape and condition than in the first match."
On the performance from the first leg, the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund boss added that the Blues struggled physically against the Spaniards who controlled proceedings at the Bridge.
“It's not always easy to play a physical game. We are a team that needs the physicality, the sharpness, [and] the investment to be a special team,’’ he added.
“We could not implement that enough in the last match. This was also due to their quality and capacity to slow the game down and control the match by ball possession."
