Tuchel ready to unleash Lukaku, Werner on Chesterfield in FA Cup 3rd round

Chelsea start this season's FA Cup journey with a match against Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge, having lost to Leicester City in last season's final by a 1-0 scoreline.

Lukaku and Werner need minutes - Lukaku

Tuchel noted that the match will serve as an opportunity to afford some returning stars some minutes on the pitch.

"We want to use the match to get some minutes into the guys who desperately need it and want it, like Timo. Romelu is an option to start again but we need to see. We will find a strong line-up and show all the respect to Chesterfield," Tuchel explained.

Chelsea to play a mix of established and young stars against Chesterfield

The German manager also stated that he would look at allowing younger players to play in Saturday's match. However, Tuchel stressed that he aims to field a competitive squad that would give his team the best chance at winning.

He stated: "If we have a cup game in our schedule right now it is a chance for young players to get some minutes, but overall we want to be competitive.

"The main objective is not resting players, the main objective is to be competitive and have a chance to win and it will stay like this no matter how complicated the situation is.

"It is the FA Cup and if we want to go to the next round we have to win this match. We will prepare to win. We can lose any game in football, that's why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we cannot lose. This would be hugely arrogant."