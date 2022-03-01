'I'm not a Politician' - Watch Thomas Tuchel's Emotional response to a journalist over Roman Abramovich and Russia-Ukraine war (Video)

The 47-year-old German gaffer was asked about Roman Abramovich's position as owner, Tuchel quickly cut the journalist short with the words: "Listen, you have to stop. I'm not a political.

Honestly. I can only repeat it and I feel bad to repeat it because I haven't experienced war.

"To talk about it, I feel bad because I'm very privileged. I sit here in peace... I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you." Tuchel said.

The Blues boss appeared to look frustrated at the end of his speech and Chelsea's press officer asked for the remaining questions to be on tomorrow's game.

Speaking earlier in the press conference, Tuchel had spoken at length about the conflict and the suffering it's caused across the world.

"It's horrible. It's horrible.

"There can't be any other opinion about it, but why should we be more distracted by you. It's out there. We know there are more important things out there. This will never change.

"Everyone in Europe has noise in their head that nobody likes. Still you try to come to work and try to do the best in your job as possible." Tuchel said.

Russia had last week, launched a military assault on neighbouring country Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning and and the conflict remains far from being resolved at the moment.

Following calls by some members of the UK Parliament to inflict serious sanctions on Russian Oligarchs living in UK, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who is Russian, had announced on Saturday February 27 that "stewardship and care" of the club would be in the hands of Chelsea's charitable foundation for the foreseeable future.