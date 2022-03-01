'I'm not a Politician' - Watch Thomas Tuchel's Emotional response to a journalist over Roman Abramovich and Russia-Ukraine war (Video)

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel snapped at a journalist after being asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, explaining he feels bad talking about war which he's never experienced.

Thomas Tuchel snapped at a certain journalist in his press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday
Thomas Tuchel snapped at a certain journalist in his press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday

Ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup clash with Luton Town, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was questioned about the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Recommended articles

The 47-year-old German gaffer was asked about Roman Abramovich's position as owner, Tuchel quickly cut the journalist short with the words: "Listen, you have to stop. I'm not a political.

Honestly. I can only repeat it and I feel bad to repeat it because I haven't experienced war.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel AFP

"To talk about it, I feel bad because I'm very privileged. I sit here in peace... I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you." Tuchel said.

The Blues boss appeared to look frustrated at the end of his speech and Chelsea's press officer asked for the remaining questions to be on tomorrow's game.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel faced questions on owner Roman Abramovich's future role at the club
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel faced questions on owner Roman Abramovich's future role at the club AFP

Speaking earlier in the press conference, Tuchel had spoken at length about the conflict and the suffering it's caused across the world.

"It's horrible. It's horrible.

"There can't be any other opinion about it, but why should we be more distracted by you. It's out there. We know there are more important things out there. This will never change.

"Everyone in Europe has noise in their head that nobody likes. Still you try to come to work and try to do the best in your job as possible." Tuchel said.

Roman Abramovich
Roman Abramovich AFP

Russia had last week, launched a military assault on neighbouring country Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning and and the conflict remains far from being resolved at the moment.

Following calls by some members of the UK Parliament to inflict serious sanctions on Russian Oligarchs living in UK, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who is Russian, had announced on Saturday February 27 that "stewardship and care" of the club would be in the hands of Chelsea's charitable foundation for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea will be looking to recover from Sunday's Carabao Cup heartbreak when they take on Luton town in the English FA Cup on Wednesday March 2.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Thomas Tuchel snapped at a certain journalist in his press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday

    'I'm not a Politician' - Watch Thomas Tuchel's Emotional response to a journalist over Roman Abramovich and Russia-Ukraine war (Video)

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel faced questions on owner Roman Abramovich's future role at the club Creator: Glyn KIRK

    Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

  • Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of 13 Ukraine players to appear in the video Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Ukrainian players call on football to 'resist' Russian invasion

Recommended articles

'I'm not a Politician' - Watch Thomas Tuchel's Emotional response to a journalist over Roman Abramovich and Russia-Ukraine war (Video)

'I'm not a Politician' - Watch Thomas Tuchel's Emotional response to a journalist over Roman Abramovich and Russia-Ukraine war (Video)

Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

Klopp plays down 'crazy' Liverpool quadruple talk

Klopp plays down 'crazy' Liverpool quadruple talk

Ukrainian players call on football to 'resist' Russian invasion

Ukrainian players call on football to 'resist' Russian invasion

Adidas suspends 14-year sponsorship of Russian Football Federation over Ukraine invasion

Adidas suspends 14-year sponsorship of Russian Football Federation over Ukraine invasion

Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho