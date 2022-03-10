PREMIER LEAGUE

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Tuchel describes sanctions on Roman Abramovich and Chelsea as 'distractions'

Thomas Tuchel expects the busy match schedule to keep Chelsea players focused amidst sanctions on Roman Abramovich (Action Plus)
Thomas Tuchel expects the busy match schedule to keep Chelsea players focused amidst sanctions on Roman Abramovich (Action Plus)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tried to douse the tension surrounding the recent freezing of Roman Abramovich's assets and the resultant sanctions on Chelsea.

Recommended articles

The British Government announced on Thursday that Chelsea owner Abramovich and six other Russian oligarchs have been sanctioned over Russia's Invasion of Ukraine.

While the chips continue to fall for Chelsea, the team was able to come up with a 3-1 away win at Norwich City courtesy of goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz.

In the aftermath of the game at Carrow Road, Tuchel insisted that the current controversy surrounding the club is not affecting the players, due in part to their busy schedule.

The German manager said during his post-match press conference that the sanctions are just 'another level of distractions.'

Tuchel stated: "The evening didn't feel strange. A big schedule sometimes helps, it gives you structure to feel safe.

"Of course, there was a lot of distraction, another level of distraction with the sanctions.

"Our love for the game helps us and we demanded it. We sweat it out and help ourselves. Full credit. The team showed very good character.

The Chelsea manager also denied hearing some part of the Chelsea crowd chanting the name of the ousted owner Roman Abramovich during the game at Carrow Road.

"I didn't hear them or understand them. This is the first time I hear about it so I prefer not to comment," Tuchel simply stated.

The sanctions on Chelsea dictate that the European champions cannot buy or sell new players, cannot renew or offer new contracts, and cannot set Matchday tickets or club merchandise.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Thomas Tuchel expects the busy match schedule to keep Chelsea players focused amidst sanctions on Roman Abramovich (Action Plus)

    Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

  • Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League.

    Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

  • Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in the Europa League

    Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Recommended articles

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

Joe Aribo,Calvin Bassey feature as Leon Balogun puts Rangers in dreamland against Red Star

Joe Aribo,Calvin Bassey feature as Leon Balogun puts Rangers in dreamland against Red Star

Trending

BREAKING NEWS

Former Super Eagles star Justice Christopher is dead

Justice Christopher
NPFL

VIDEO: Blood gushes from mouth after Nigerian soldiers reportedly beat up Ebenezer Odeyemi, Shooting Stars players

Ebenezer Odeyemi

Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

Kelechi Iheanacho
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all smiles ahead of PSG's 'battle' against Real Madrid

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are ready for PSG vs Real Madrid
SUPER EAGLES

FIFA confirms referees for World Cup qualifiers against Ghana

Nigeria vs Ghana

'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

Justice Christopher made 11 appearance for the Super Eagles

'Osimhen must not waste energy' - Former Italy striker blasts Super Eagles star for lack of goals

Victor Osimhen is under fire for his lack of goals for Napoli
NPFL

Update: Shooting Stars striker Odeyemi out with toe injury after being beaten up by soldiers, player speaks

Ebenezer Odeyemi