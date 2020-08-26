The Atletico Madrid midfielder has released his own version of the 'Putuu Challenge'

Thomas Partey who grew up at Ashaiman where StoneBwoy lives is a fan of the Dancehall musician and has been supporting the career of the multiple awarding singer.

StoneBwoy's song titled Putuu is one of the songs dominating the airwaves.

READ MORE: 7 things you need to know about Ghana born Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies

Thomas Partey who has been promoting StoneBwoy's songs stood in front of the cameras and sang along to join the 'Putuu Challenge' which is trending on social media.

The video was shared by Thomas Partey's publicist on his Twitter account and tagged StoneBwoy and the Black Stars midfielder.

The 27-year-old had a good season with Atletico Madrid and has been linked to a host of clubs in Europe, notably Arsenal who are keen in signing the midfielder.

Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final to RB Leipzig due to injury.