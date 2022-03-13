Ghana's Partey sends warning to Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, Ndidi in explosive Gunners' victory

Partey had a hand in both Arsenal goals, scoring the first with a header in the 11th minute, and the Ghanaian's header being handled also led to Alexandre Lacazette's 59th-minute penalty goal.

The 28-year-old midfielder put in a virtuoso performance in the middle of the park, bossing the midfield in the absence of Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi was a 61st-minute substitute against the Gunners but the Super Eagles' metronome could not turn the tide around for the Foxes.

Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho started for Leicester City in the absence of Jamie Vardy but the Super Eagles forward could not capitalise on his midweek winner against Rennes.

Partey's show on Sunday was in continuation of his recent top performances for the Gunners which earned him the club's Player of the Month Award for February.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered 38 accurate passes (82.6%), won 100% of his six duels, made four (4) tackles, and two (2) interceptions.

Offensively, Partey also made one (1) key pass, had two (2) shots on target, one (1) off-target, and hit the woodwork once.

Partey is set to face-off with Iheanacho and Ndidi again later this month when the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria go head-to-head for one of Africa's five Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets.