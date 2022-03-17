‘Aubameyang is a great person, I’m happy he’s doing well for Barcelona’ – Partey

Emmanuel Ayamga
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has said he is happy that former Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doing well at Barcelona.

The Ghanaian described Aubameyang as a great person, adding that he is delighted to see the striker scoring goals for the Spanish outfit.

Aubameyang was suspended in December by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for a disciplinary breach after he allegedly stayed an extra day after visiting his mother in France.

He was later stripped of the club’s captaincy and frozen out of the first team, before ultimately joining Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

Since moving to La Liga, the Gabonese striker has been in imperious form and has already found the net six times for the Blaugrana in as many starts.

Partey believes Arteta has the final say on decisions at Arsenal and that every player has to accept the manager’s decision.

He was, however, quick to add that Aubameyang is a great footballer and revealed his happiness at the striker’s bright start to life in Spain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey Pulse Ghana

"When you are given the chance as a boss, you have to make decisions as a boss," Partey told Sky Sports in an interview.

"Every decision he has made because he was given the chance to do it. We have to understand and accept because we have to accept how he wants to play. We are following it.”

He added: "For us, every decision he makes, we have to accept it, even if we don’t want it. It’s the decision of him and the club.

“I always watch most of the games of Barcelona and Atletico [Madrid]. I am very happy for him. We know that he is a great person, a good player and he can score. I feel happy for him in Barcelona because he is doing a great job there. I also think he will be watching us and be happy for us."

Partey has been one of Arsenal’s best players in recent months as the Gunners aim to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

