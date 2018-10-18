Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'This is my home' - Icardi committed to Inter

Football 'This is my home' - Icardi committed to Inter

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi insisted Thursday that he was determined to reach an agreement for a new contract with the Serie A side.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"This is my home," Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi said. play

"This is my home," Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi said.

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi insisted Thursday that he was determined to reach an agreement for a new contract with the Serie A side.

"I'm happy to stay here, I care about this team," the Argentina striker said in an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

"I could have left, there were contacts (with other clubs), but then I decided to stay here for myself and my family.

"I dreamed of playing in the Champions League for Inter."

Icardi -- who has a release clause worth 110 million euros ($126 million) -- joined Inter from Serie A rivals Sampdoria in 2013.

The 25-year-old has scored 112 goals for the club, and was the joint top-scorer in Serie A with 29 last season.

"The renewal? I don't know if it will happen before Christmas, we will look for a solution," he added.

Icardi comes up against compatriot Gonzalo Higuain in Sunday's city derby against AC Milan at the San Siro.

"I don't see a rivalry, he's had a great career and he's a great striker. He's what Milan were missing. We'll be against each other in the game, but I'm calm and looking to do my best.  

"It's the game the city most looks forward to. The goal for Inter remains to reduce the gap with Juventus and Napoli.

"I would like to win something with Inter, if you do things well the prize can come."

Luciano Spalletti's side are third in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Juventus.

They travel to Barcelona in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Both teams have six points from two games in Group B which also includes Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven.

"We had a great start in the Champions League, it sets us up well for the Barcelona game," Icardi added.

"We can hurt them like Roma did last year or the smaller clubs in Spain have this season."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead againbullet
2 Time and where you can watch Libya Vs Nigeriabullet
3 Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libyabullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe celebrates France World Cup win in his hometown Bondy
A raft of dramas, documentaries and children's shows based on football have been snapped up at MIPCOM in Cannes, the world's top entertainment showcase which ends Thursday
Football New football TV shows hope to score with fans
Paris Saint-Germain's fans hold up their team scarves at the start of their UEFA Champions' League football match against Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 3, 2018
Football PSG face UEFA sanctions after crowd trouble against Red Star
Manchester United's Luke Shaw has extended his contract with the club till 2023
Football England's Shaw extends Man Utd contract to 2023
X
Advertisement