Thierry Henry to replace Leonardo Jardim as Monaco boss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reportedly the favourite to replace Leonardo Jardim who has been sacked as manager of French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

The 2017 French Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Jardim on Thursday, October 11 after consecutive losses which sees them far off the title race.

His departure from Monaco was confirmed through a message on the club's official website, which thanked him for his services as they are far off current French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain .

The message said, "I'm grateful and proud to have been Monaco coach for more than four years. I've always given my very best and worked with passion. We achieved some great victories together and I'll always keep those memories."

Vadim Vasilyev Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Monaco also praised Jardim for what he has achieved with the club.

He said, "I want to thank Leonardo with deepest respect for all the work he has done.

"Leonardo has established himself as a reference in Europe and leaves behind a very positive balance sheet. His passage will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club.

"Leonardo will still be part of the Monaco family. "

Thierry Henry to replace Jardim at Monaco

Henry has been touted a possible replacement for Jardim even before his sack was confirmed.

The Arsenal all-time record goalscorer is keen to be the main head coach after playing the role of an assistant coach as with the Belgium team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

An announcement about the new coach is expected to take place before the end of the international break after which they will face Strasbourg in their next next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 20.