Thierry Henry to replace Leonardo Jardim as Monaco boss

Thierry Henry may get his first job as head coach after Leonardo Jardim was sacked from Monaco.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thierry Henry play Thierry Henry is set to replace Jardim according to reports (BBC)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reportedly the favourite to replace Leonardo Jardim who has been sacked as manager of French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

The 2017 French Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Jardim on Thursday, October 11 after consecutive losses which sees them far off the title race.

Monaco's coach Leonardo Jardim is enjoying rebuilding last year's title-winning side, saying he is "passionate about this project" play Leonardo Jardim has been relieved of his duties as Monaco boss (AFP/File)

His departure from Monaco was confirmed through a message on the club's official website, which thanked him for his services as they are far off current French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

The message said, "I'm grateful and proud to have been Monaco coach for more than four years. I've always given my very best and worked with passion. We achieved some great victories together and I'll always keep those memories."

(From L) Monaco's Jemerson, Radamel Falcao, Adama Traore and head coach Leonardo Jardim interact at the end of their French Ligue 1 match against Caen, at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, on October 21, 2017 play Jardim was sacked lead Monaco to another challenge for the Ligue 1 title (AFP/File)

Vadim Vasilyev Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Monaco also praised Jardim for what he has achieved with the club.

He said, "I want to thank Leonardo with deepest respect for all the work he has done.

"Leonardo has established himself as a reference in Europe and leaves behind a very positive balance sheet. His passage will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club.

"Leonardo will still be part of the Monaco family. "

Thierry Henry to replace Jardim at Monaco

Henry has been touted a possible replacement for Jardim even before his sack was confirmed.

Thierry Henry turned down an approach from Bordeaux to take an extended role in the Belgium setup play Henry has experience as a manager with the Belgium national team (Belga/AFP/File)

The Arsenal all-time record goalscorer is keen to be the main head coach after playing the role of an assistant coach as  with the Belgium team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

An announcement about the new coach is expected to take place before the end of the international break after which they will face Strasbourg in their next next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

