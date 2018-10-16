Thierry Henry takes charge of first training session at Monaco

news

Thierry Henry has taken charge of his first training session as head coach of French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The Arsenal legend replaced Leonardo Jardim who was sacked after falling behind in the title race after a poor run of results.

Most of his star players are on duty with their respective countries during the international break but is already working with the squad players available.

Henry was shown in a short video clip and pictures on the clubs official Twitter handle giving out instructions to the players at his disposal.

The video on the clubs Twitter handle shows him meet the U-19 players of the squad some of which participated in the training sessions.

Henry’s teammate and captain and coach of France world Cup winning teams coach Didier Deschamps backed him to excel in his new role as he hailed his qualities despite his inexperience.

He said, “I called him but did not give him any advice.

“Thierry is ready, he has done everything for this moment. He is ready and full of enthusiasm. He has everything to be a good coach.”

Henry will take on Strasbourg in his first Ligue 1 game scheduled for Saturday, October 20 as they continue they chase of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain .

He is expected to make his UEFA Champions League debut against Club Brugge on Wednesday, October 24.