Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Thierry Henry takes charge of first training session at Monaco

Thierry Henry takes charge of first training session at Monaco

Despite key players missing during the international break, Henry is already passing his ideas to the Monaco players.

  • Published:
Thierry Henry play Henry has effectively replaced Jardim as Monaco boss (AS Monaco)

Thierry Henry has taken charge of his first training session as head coach of French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The Arsenal legend replaced Leonardo Jardim who was sacked after falling behind in the title race after a poor run of results.

Most of his star players are on duty with their respective countries during the international break but is already working with the squad players available.

Thierry Henry play Thierry Henry is already implementing his ideas as coach of Monaco (AS Monaco)

 

Henry was shown in a short video clip and pictures on the clubs official Twitter handle giving out instructions to the players at his disposal.

The video on the clubs Twitter handle shows him meet the U-19 players of the squad some of which participated in the training sessions.

 

Henry’s teammate and captain and coach of France world Cup winning teams coach Didier Deschamps backed him to excel in his new role as he hailed his qualities despite his inexperience.

Thierry Henry play Henry will aim to restore Monaco to title challengers after a difficult start to their campaign (AS Monaco)

He said, “I called him but did not give him any advice.

“Thierry is ready, he has done everything for this moment. He is ready and full of enthusiasm. He has everything to be a good coach.”

Thierry Henry play Henry took charge of his first training session which involved members of the youth team (AS Monaco)

 

Henry will take on Strasbourg in his first Ligue 1 game scheduled for Saturday, October 20 as they continue they chase of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

He is expected to make his UEFA Champions League debut against Club Brugge on Wednesday, October 24.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON...bullet
2 English Premier League 5 players who want to leave ManUnited because...bullet
3 How Super Eagles players rated in the 4-0 win over Libyabullet

Related Articles

Thierry Henry replaces Leonardo Jardim as Monaco boss
Paul Pogba Manchester United star debuts new hairstyle in French camp
Football An on-field great, Henry returns to France to prove himself in coaching
Football Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach
Football Henry has 'everything' to become good coach - Deschamps
Football Monaco sack coach Jardim after poor Ligue 1 start
Football Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach: club
Football Belgium boss Martinez backs Henry 'to be great coach' at Monaco
Paul Pogba Thierry Henry says Manchester United midfielder is inconsistent

Football

Oghenekaro Etebo
5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo
Super Eagles
Gernot Rohr says 2nd leg clash against Libya will be tougher
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt scored twice in his first start for Australia's Central Coast Mariners
Football Bolt offered contract with Malta football club
Raheem Sterling's opening goal was his first in 1,102 days for England, even more remarkable given he added his second 22 minutes later
Football Sterling shines as England blow Spain away
X
Advertisement