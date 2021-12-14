RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal legend Henry blasts PSG for not making Mbappe the 'boss'

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Kylian Mbappe is part of a star-studded side at Paris Saint-Germain that includes superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar

Thierry Henry raps PSG for not renewing Mbappe's contract at least two years

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has said that Paris Saint-Germain could have avoided the current contract stand-off with Kylian Mbappe if they had given the player assurances about his status in the squad. Henry believes the French club would have got Mbappe to sign a new deal two years ago if they had offered to build the team around him.

Henry believes PSG should have offered to build the team around Kylian Mbappe AFP

Mbappe has just six months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and he could enter pre-contract talks with suitors by January 2022. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona are said to be in the running for the 22-year-old with Santiago Bernabeu rumoured as his preferred destination.

Henry told Amazon that the World Cup-winning forward now has his destiny in his hands after PSG dropped the ball concerning the situation.

Henry explained: "It should have been settled two years ago. I think that if two years ago, they had sat down with Mbappé to tell him: 'that's fine be your team, we're gonna build this team around you, you're gonna be the boss. But there he really has his destiny in his hands. "This should have been fixed a long time ago!"

Kylian Mbappe now has 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG after scoring twice in the win over Monaco
Kylian Mbappe now has 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG after scoring twice in the win over Monaco AFP

Mbappe is a long-time fan of Real Madrid and looks set to be the latest Galactico signing under Florentino Perez. The Spanish league leaders reportedly lodged a world-record bid of £222m for the French star in the closing days of the previous summer transfer window but were knocked back by the PSG chiefs.

