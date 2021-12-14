Arsenal legend Henry blasts PSG for not making Mbappe the 'boss'

AFP

Mbappe has just six months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes and he could enter pre-contract talks with suitors by January 2022. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona are said to be in the running for the 22-year-old with Santiago Bernabeu rumoured as his preferred destination.

Henry told Amazon that the World Cup-winning forward now has his destiny in his hands after PSG dropped the ball concerning the situation.

Henry explained: "It should have been settled two years ago. I think that if two years ago, they had sat down with Mbappé to tell him: 'that's fine be your team, we're gonna build this team around you, you're gonna be the boss. But there he really has his destiny in his hands. "This should have been fixed a long time ago!"

